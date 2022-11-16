ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NASA's Orion snaps a stunning 'blue marble' image of Earth - marking the first time a human-rated spacecraft has captured the view since the Apollo 17 mission nearly 50 years ago

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com, Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

NASA's Orion capsule captured a stunning 'blue marble' image of the Earth nine hours into its epic journey to the moon - marking the first time a human-rated craft has seen this view since the last moon mission nearly 50 years ago during the 1972 Apollo mission.

The image shows the round planet we call home filled with swirling white clouds and blue oceans surrounded blackness of space, along with parts of the orbital maneuver system and solar array wing attached to Orion.

The capsule was nearly 200,000 miles away from the moon when it snapped the historic selfie, but is expected to reach Earth's natural satellite around November 22, when it will come within 60 miles during a flyby towards its final orbit.

Orion launched aboard the world's most powerful rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), just before 2:00 am ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and is the first stage of putting human boots back on the moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHp4D_0jD5zIP000
NASA's Orion crew capsule snapped its first image of Earth as it ventures to the moon. This is the first time since 1972 that a human-rated craft has captured a view of our planet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5Zw0_0jD5zIP000
Pictured is the 'blue marble' shot taken by NASA's Apollo 17 in December 197 - the last mission to the moon

Although Orion is an uncrewed test flight, three mannequins are riding inside the craft - one of which is donning an Orion crew survival suit that is being tested in space to ensure its safety for human astronauts.

The orange was chosen in the event astronauts have to dive into the ocean from the capsule - the color is bright enough for rescue teams to see.

Astronauts will also receive touch screen gloves to use the displays inside the capsule and the suits are also flame retardant.

The mannequin - or moonikin - was named Campos in honor of Arturo Campos, who was an American electrical engineer at NASA and a key player in bringing the failed Apollo 13 mission home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DYab_0jD5zIP000
NASA hosted a live briefing at 10:45 am ET, anticipating the images of Earth to be released, but also showed the first image of Orion in space just a little more than nine hours since launch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uT53Y_0jD5zIP000
NASA shared the livestream as the Earth was coming into view, but also showing the orbital maneuver system and solar array wing attached to Orion. Earth is still out of focus, appearing as a glowing orb in space
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjzTf_0jD5zIP000
NASA's most powerful rocket finally launched. This is the first phase needed to put human boots back on the moon

NASA also shared a look inside the craft, showing a small window to the right that will be used by the first woman and person of color that will eventually land on the moon.

This is a historic launch that signals the first stage of the US space agency's goal to return people to the lunar surface for the first time in half a century.

If successful, the mission will be followed by a human trip around the moon in 2024 and could lead to the first woman and first person of color following in Neil Armstrong's footsteps the year after.

The stumbling block to this has been the numerous delays NASA's new mega moon rocket has faced, with its maiden launch date repeatedly pushed back since August.

However, after enduring fuel leak concerns, engine issues and escaping the clutches of not one but two hurricanes, the $4 billion SLS finally blasted into orbit.

And NASA's efforts have paid off, as it is getting the first epic images of the journey.

There are 24 cameras in total on both SLS and Orion, four on the capsule that captured the epic selfie of the capsule with Earth - and these will also capture images of the moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQsD2_0jD5zIP000
NASA shared a look inside Orion, showing a small window to the right that will be used by the first woman and person of color that will eventually land on the moon. Seated to the left is a mannequin donning an Orion crew survival suit that is being tested in space for the first time

The four cameras on SLS sit on its engine and are pointing up toward Orion.

The rocket also has two cameras at the intertank by the top of boosters that captured booster separation and two cameras on the launch vehicle stage adapter, that snapped core stage separation.

The eight cameras cycled through a preprogrammed sequence during launch and ascent.

On Orion, an external camera mounted on the crew module adapter will show the SLS rocket's ascent, providing the 'rocket cam' view the public often sees during launches.

Another camera provides a view of service module panel jettison and solar array wing deployment.

Four cameras attached to the spacecraft's solar array wings on the service module will help engineers assess the overall health of the outside of Orion.

David Melendrez, imagery integration lead for the Orion Program at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, said in a statement: 'A lot of folks have an impression of Earthrise based on the classic Apollo 8 shot.

'Images captured during the mission will be different than what humanity saw during Apollo missions, but capturing milestone events such as Earthrise, Orion's farthest distance from Earth, and lunar flyby will be a high priority.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZODI_0jD5zIP000
If successful, the mission will be followed by a human trip around the moon in 2024 and could lead to the first woman and first person of color following in Neil Armstrong's footsteps the year after

Despite its ultimate success, this launch was not without drama, as in the final few hours before lift-off, a 'red team' of engineers was sent out to the launch pad to tighten some bolts and stop a fuel leak.

However, at 01:47 EST (06:47 GMT), the rocket's four main R-25 engines and two boosters exploded into life, pushing the 32-storey rocket into the sky over Florida with 8.8 million pounds of thrust.

'We rise together, back to the moon and beyond,' said NASA's official commentator as the rocket took off.

About ten minutes later, the engines of the SLS rocket powered off and the core stage separated, as Artemis entered the Earth's orbit.

Then, at 3:42 am , NASA announced that Orion had completed its 20-minute 'trans-lunar injection maneuver' that accelerated it to more than 22,600 mph and propelled it towards the moon.

Artemis' launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson told her cheering colleagues: 'You are part of a first – it doesn't come along very often, once in a career, maybe.

'We are all part of something incredibly special: the first launch of Artemis. The first step in returning our country to the moon and on to Mars. What you have done today will inspire generations to come.'

Blackwell-Thompson added in a statement: 'On behalf of all the men and women across our great nation who have worked to bring this hardware together to make this day possible, and for the Artemis generation, this is for you.'

Comments / 64

AP_000804.060ee64b517d48058cb5046afd0661fa.1801
3d ago

Where’s the sun? If the Orion is headed towards the moon, wouldn’t the path be opposite of the sun? Help me out here someone

Reply(10)
5
Related
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Herbie J Pilato

The Mysteries of the "Ancient Astronauts"

According to Anomalien.com, and certain authors, "intelligent extraterrestrial beings called ancient astronauts or ancient aliens have visited Earth, and this contact is connected with the origins or development of human cultures, technologies, and religions. A common variant of the idea includes proposals that deities from most, if not all, religions are actually extraterrestrials, and their technologies were taken as evidence of their divine status.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
TheConversationAU

An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy

An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun

Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
Maya Devi

Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

687K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy