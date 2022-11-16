Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge school goes navy and orange in wake of UVA shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In wake of the University of Virginia (UVA) campus shooting that left three football players dead and two injured earlier this week, a Baton Rouge elementary school is showing support for teammates and families impacted by this tragedy. Trinity Episcopal Church and Day School...
Benefit event hosted for aspiring BR model after deadly Virginia crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit event will be hosted today, Friday, Nov. 18, for an aspiring model from Baton Rouge after recovering from a deadly crash that happened in Virginia. Diamond Jonise, 23, is now paralyzed from the waist down from an accident that occurred on September 8,...
50 years later Southern University honors the lives of historic murder victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University honored the lives of two students who were murdered on campus during the peak of the civil rights movement. Leonard Brown and Denver Smith were shot and killed during a peaceful protest on Southern’s campus in 1972. Fifty years later, current students,...
EBRPHA approved $45M for new housing community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New housing is coming to the North Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Housing Corporation approves the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) for $45 million to build a new living community. This is a part of the “Choice Neighborhood Initiative” which has four...
BRCC tackles healthcare worker shortage by taking training to rural community
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is increasing efforts to meet an urgent need for workers in the medical field. Their plan is to expand their reach past their main campus into rural areas. “We want to provide more access to not only for healthcare but to...
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
Baton Rouge set to make first appearance in California's Rose Parade this January
BATON ROUGE - The capital city will be participating in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA for the first time in history. “We are excited to bring a little of Baton Rouge to Pasadena in January and celebrate the great strides being made in the Capital City,” said Jill Kidder, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “This will be a great opportunity for Louisiana to be represented on a national stage in 2023 and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this moment in history.”
Report: Students at schools that close unlikely to continue education elsewhere
Less than half of students whose colleges closed between 2004 and 2020 went on to enroll at another school, according to an analysis of school closures. Between 2004 and 2020, approximately 12,000 campuses closed, impacting nearly 150,000 students. Of those schools, 78% were for-profit colleges. Louisiana has not been immune...
The Power of Music: Southern University’s Gospel Choir
The Southern University Gospel Choir is an on-campus organization that has been around for more than 50 years and continues to touch the hearts of students and viewers all over. The Southern University Gospel Choir started off in 1969 by a group of Southern University students. The students were overseen...
What to know before going to emergency room, rise in illnesses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Doctors in Baton Rouge are asking you to take extra health precautions this holiday season. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state is at a high-risk level for the spread of the flu. “We have seen a lot of respiratory viruses in...
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job. Scott […]
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, also known as the CCDBR, plan to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in need. Their program, ‘A Community Christmas,’ is a way to prevent families from going without on Christmas day. “Can...
Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; see when movies & tv shows shot locally will air
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The film industry in the Baton Rouge area is picking up steam. You’ve possibly spotted production crews filming movies and tv shows across our area, especially in Downtown Baton Rouge over the past couple of months. “And so, I would say it’s been a...
'Everyone deserves to live a taste of their dream': LSU senior finds encouragement to pursue path as musician
Rising musician, Damien Henry, is an LSU senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. Music is a huge part of his life. “Plenty of days have passed throughout my college experience, and all I can say is that I wouldn’t have made it through without my favorite songs,” Henry said.
