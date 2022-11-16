BATON ROUGE - The capital city will be participating in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA for the first time in history. “We are excited to bring a little of Baton Rouge to Pasadena in January and celebrate the great strides being made in the Capital City,” said Jill Kidder, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “This will be a great opportunity for Louisiana to be represented on a national stage in 2023 and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this moment in history.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO