Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge school goes navy and orange in wake of UVA shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In wake of the University of Virginia (UVA) campus shooting that left three football players dead and two injured earlier this week, a Baton Rouge elementary school is showing support for teammates and families impacted by this tragedy. Trinity Episcopal Church and Day School...
EBRPHA approved $45M for new housing community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New housing is coming to the North Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Housing Corporation approves the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) for $45 million to build a new living community. This is a part of the “Choice Neighborhood Initiative” which has four...
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
Baton Rouge set to make first appearance in California's Rose Parade this January

BATON ROUGE - The capital city will be participating in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA for the first time in history. “We are excited to bring a little of Baton Rouge to Pasadena in January and celebrate the great strides being made in the Capital City,” said Jill Kidder, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “This will be a great opportunity for Louisiana to be represented on a national stage in 2023 and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this moment in history.”
The Power of Music: Southern University’s Gospel Choir

The Southern University Gospel Choir is an on-campus organization that has been around for more than 50 years and continues to touch the hearts of students and viewers all over. The Southern University Gospel Choir started off in 1969 by a group of Southern University students. The students were overseen...
What to know before going to emergency room, rise in illnesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Doctors in Baton Rouge are asking you to take extra health precautions this holiday season. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state is at a high-risk level for the spread of the flu. “We have seen a lot of respiratory viruses in...
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
