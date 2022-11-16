Read full article on original website
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.
Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
wtva.com
Governor finalizes largest economic development deal in Mississippi history
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor signed legislation on Thursday, Nov. 17 finalizing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. Steel Dynamics is expanding its campus in Columbus by placing two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park. A $1.9 billion recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Lottery Announces October Transfer to the State
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its October transfer to the state for $9,579,510.40, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following...
WDAM-TV
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
Lack of funding blamed for issues at Mississippi ABC warehouse
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been slow deliveries to liquor stores from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Gluckstadt. The Northside Sun reported the ABC, which is part of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, handles the wholesale distribution of wine and liquor. They said low staff and delivery issues have been a […]
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
Gov. Reeves signs legislation for largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that finalizes the largest economic development deal in state history. Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners will be investing $2.5 billion into Mississippi. The deal will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000. “This is […]
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
wcbi.com
Governor Reeves will sign legislation Thursday for aluminum plant
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign legislation for the state’s largest economic development project. We were in Jackson when a special session was held approving the project that’s happening in Lowndes County. A $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics is bringing an...
desotocountynews.com
Rising natural gas costs impacting Entergy Mississippi customers’ bills
Home energy costs soar across U.S., near 10-year highs. Entergy customers in Mississippi are learning that their electric bills can expect to be higher this winter. Nearly 70 percent of the electricity produced by Entergy Mississippi comes from natural gas, which has doubled in price over the last year. Unfortunately, this increase will soon begin affecting all customers’ bills.
wtva.com
Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.
WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
More than 10 convicted, sentenced in break-up of major Mississippi drug network that spanned country
Judge David C. Bramlette III of the U.S. Southern District Court on Wednesday sentenced a slew of individuals involved in a drug trafficking investigation from March 2018. That investigation, which was initiated by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, led to the breakup of a major interstate drug trafficking network, headed by Kevin Singleton, 45, of Natchez. The investigation spread to others states and resulted in the arrest of individuals as far away as California.
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Tired of the cold? Temperatures will increase next week! We are NOT forecasting a heat wave with hot temperatures in the 90s and 100s. But, we are forecasting temps to be much closer to normal for this time of year. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
Proposed medical marijuana dispensary causing stir in Mississippi community after proposing back door of building as main entrance
A Mississippi owner of a medical dispensary has had to go through the back door — literally — to meet local and state regulations. Plans to use the back door, despite objections from the local building inspector and fire marshal, have proven to be controversial. Tina Bruce, who...
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
