ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Lottery Announces October Transfer to the State

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its October transfer to the state for $9,579,510.40, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
SUMRALL, MS
WJTV 12

Lack of funding blamed for issues at Mississippi ABC warehouse

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been slow deliveries to liquor stores from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Gluckstadt. The Northside Sun reported the ABC, which is part of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, handles the wholesale distribution of wine and liquor. They said low staff and delivery issues have been a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation

A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Governor Reeves will sign legislation Thursday for aluminum plant

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign legislation for the state’s largest economic development project. We were in Jackson when a special session was held approving the project that’s happening in Lowndes County. A $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics is bringing an...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Rising natural gas costs impacting Entergy Mississippi customers’ bills

Home energy costs soar across U.S., near 10-year highs. Entergy customers in Mississippi are learning that their electric bills can expect to be higher this winter. Nearly 70 percent of the electricity produced by Entergy Mississippi comes from natural gas, which has doubled in price over the last year. Unfortunately, this increase will soon begin affecting all customers’ bills.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

More than 10 convicted, sentenced in break-up of major Mississippi drug network that spanned country

Judge David C. Bramlette III of the U.S. Southern District Court on Wednesday sentenced a slew of individuals involved in a drug trafficking investigation from March 2018. That investigation, which was initiated by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, led to the breakup of a major interstate drug trafficking network, headed by Kevin Singleton, 45, of Natchez. The investigation spread to others states and resulted in the arrest of individuals as far away as California.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Tired of the cold? Temperatures will increase next week! We are NOT forecasting a heat wave with hot temperatures in the 90s and 100s. But, we are forecasting temps to be much closer to normal for this time of year. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy