sjbb
3d ago
All for mental health programs but to many kids adults criminals are abusing the system they should be accountable for their behavior an crimes and are using mental health as a excuse ! Way to many classifications today an Murphy is a huge problem with causing a ton more crime , in this state !
N.J. expert optimistic about governor’s task force on school staff shortages
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes to have solutions to an ongoing crisis in staffing K-12 schools. If a task force does its job, he will have them fairly soon. The governor announced an executive order during last week’s NJEA convention in Atlantic City that would create a task force to develop short- and long-term recommendations to increase the number of teachers and support staff at K-12 schools in the state.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
N.J. schools should teach about grief — because somebody has to, lawmakers say
When Diana Creaser’s mother died of cancer last spring, the teenager thought she would be showered with support. Instead, her return to her North Jersey high school was treated like business as usual, she said. Teachers mentioned nothing about her grief. They just told her to figure out how to make up two weeks of missed assignments.
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
Gov. Murphy signs order keeping name changes confidential amid Transgender Awareness Week
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order to keep all name changes confidential.
Murphy says N.J. plans to make full pension payment for 3rd year in a row for public workers
Gov. Phil Murphy told a room packed with local officials Thursday that he’s planning for New Jersey to make a full payment to its notoriously underfunded public-worker pension system for the third straight year. “Making our full pension payment and living up to our fiscal responsibilities isn’t just the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline to File for New ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program, Expands Eligibility to Certain Renters
Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin today announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program and will embark on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign to make sure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
Major vote counting issues on Election Day will push back N.J. municipal run-off elections
Election Day problems that delayed tabulating the vote in Mercer County will also mean a delay in several New Jersey municipal run-off elections, to give officials have enough time to prepare for those runoffs and print the ballots that will be needed. Under an executive order signed Friday by Acting...
Community News
Menstrual Equity: What It Is and Why It Matters
Achieving better equity across areas of identity such as gender, health, and race is an ongoing responsibility for increasingly diverse communities, but at the intersection of those dimensions is a problem for virtually all individuals who menstruate — having easy, free access to products without the societal stigmas attached.
State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs
Competing precedent makes it unclear whether drunk bicycling is against the law, with electrified pedaled vehicles causing more confusion. The post State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
N.J. reports 1,417 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Busy holiday travel week ahead.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,417 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday ahead of a busy travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission stayed at 0.88 for the second day in a row. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
New Jersey ordered to remove cheeky highway safety signs
Federal officials are putting a stop to signs such as "Slow down. This ain't Thunder Road," and "We'll be blunt-- don't drive high" along New Jersey highways.
Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Requiring Name Change Order Confidentiality
Murphy Administration Partners with Legislature on Bill to Waive Fee for Filing Name Change Orders with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) – Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 311, exempting all name change orders filed with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury after 1948 from the Open Public Records Act (“OPRA”) and requiring Treasury to treat all such name change orders as confidential. The Executive Order signed today, during Transgender Awareness Week, furthers the Governor’s commitment to supporting and protecting the LGBTQIA+ community.
New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law
(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
fox29.com
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud
MONTGOMERY TWP, NJ – Two Montgomery Township attorneys have been indicted by the federal government for allegedly committing visa fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township, New Jersey, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application. According to court documents, from 2015 to 2021, the defendants encouraged their clients to apply for asylum under fraudulent pretenses. “They advised their clients regarding the manner in which The post Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J.-N.Y. Gateway Tunnel costs may be lower thanks to Biden infrastructure law
New Jersey and New York could both pay less to fund construction of the proposed $16 billion Gateway Hudson River rail tunnels thanks to a ranking that qualifies the project for funds from the Biden administration’s infrastructure law. The tunnel project is ranked just below two other projects that...
130 animals remain at N.J. park zoos that county vowed to close. Avian Flu pandemic is to blame.
After more than 70 years, Johnson Park zoo is barren — of most of its larger animals that is. The skeletons of metal cages populate some parts of the sprawling 478-acre park where the small free-of-charge zoo is located. And the only animals that remain according to an on-site groundskeeper are birds, including chickens and peacocks.
Weed consumers thankful for deals on N.J.’s 1st Green Wednesday
This week marks the first Thanksgiving recreational weed is legal to consume in New Jersey. Many people will share it with friends, going on “cousin walks” and even making infused dishes to put on their menus. Following trends seen in other legalized states, weed sales are expected to...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
