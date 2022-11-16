ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer

NEW YORK (AP) — With holes to fill on their pitching staff, the New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Friday. Miami receives minor league righty Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named or cash.
MIAMI, FL
Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

