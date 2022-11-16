A man accused of robbing a Neptune Township pharmacy at gunpoint was arrested Wednesday night after a nearly 14-hour standoff at a nearby home, authorities said. Police were alerted to the robbery shortly before 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived at the Corlies Avenue pharmacy, they learned that a man had entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials identified the man Thursday as 34-year-old Ocean Township resident Jeffrey V. Migliore, and said he made off with several hundreds of dollars.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO