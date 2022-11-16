ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox29.com

'His legacy will keep going': Beloved Camden County high school counselor killed in tragic accident

SOMERDALE, N.J. - A South Jersey community is grieving after a beloved school counselor and coach was killed in a tragic crash. William Scully, 49, was known as a husband, father, Sterling High School counselor and coach. He was killed Tuesday night. New Jersey State Police say Scully was driving on I-295, in Mount Laurel, when he pulled over in the right shoulder. He exited his car and was struck by a 19-year-old driver whose vehicle crossed into the shoulder of the road.
SOMERDALE, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued

The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
NJ.com

Cops identify man who allegedly robbed pharmacy, surrendered after 14-hour standoff

A man accused of robbing a Neptune Township pharmacy at gunpoint was arrested Wednesday night after a nearly 14-hour standoff at a nearby home, authorities said. Police were alerted to the robbery shortly before 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived at the Corlies Avenue pharmacy, they learned that a man had entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials identified the man Thursday as 34-year-old Ocean Township resident Jeffrey V. Migliore, and said he made off with several hundreds of dollars.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
NJ.com

Car with infant inside stolen from N.J. daycare, police say

A car with an infant inside was stolen from a daycare parking lot in Orange Monday evening, authorities said. The car was taken from the daycare in the area of Scotland Road and Joyce Street shortly after 5:30 p.m., officials said. The vehicle and 8-month-old child were recovered a short time later on Conover Terrace, which is less than a mile from the daycare, a city spokesman told NJ Advance Media.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says

A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
RINGWOOD, NJ
sauconsource.com

Springfield Township Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Man

A man who has been classified as missing/endangered is the subject of a search involving the Springfield Township Police Department. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Wednesday morning, police asked for help in their search for 24-year-old Hunter Lambert, who they said was last seen “walking from the Pennsylvania State Police Skippack barracks,” which are located at 2047 Bridge Road in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
