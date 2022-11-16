ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees great has warning for Aaron Judge — if he leaves

That would seem to be David Cone’s advice to free agent Aaron Judge, who’s a free agent and could bolt this offseason. Cone, a Yankees great and YES Network analyst, said one of the greatest days in his career was when he was traded to the Yankees, landing him back in New York City, which he missed so much.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder

Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
NJ.com

Possible Yankees trade target expected to be ‘in play’

One-time New York Yankees trade target Pablo Lopez is back on the market. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. I would expect Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers to be in play. The sense here is the Marlins might be more open to dealing Rogers, who has attracted interest. Lopez, who is under team control for two more years, is very close with Marlins ace and Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency

Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder

Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports, “The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he’d want to stay in New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means

To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
HAWAII STATE
NJ.com

Mets meet with 1 of the top free-agent pitchers

Billy Eppler is taking a look at his rotation. The New York Mets will look to add some starting pitching this offseason, and they have continued that process by meeting with Kodai Senga. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports that the Mets recently...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect could be picked in Rule 5 Draft

The Rule 5 Draft is approaching. And one athlete who will be exposed and up for grabs is Kansas City Royals pitcher T.J. Sikkema. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Sikkema was selected 38th overall by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft. The left-hander was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery

NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy