Yankees great has warning for Aaron Judge — if he leaves
That would seem to be David Cone’s advice to free agent Aaron Judge, who’s a free agent and could bolt this offseason. Cone, a Yankees great and YES Network analyst, said one of the greatest days in his career was when he was traded to the Yankees, landing him back in New York City, which he missed so much.
Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he’ll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Want to bet on MLB?. Urshela was sent to...
Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder
Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
Possible Yankees trade target expected to be ‘in play’
One-time New York Yankees trade target Pablo Lopez is back on the market. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. I would expect Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers to be in play. The sense here is the Marlins might be more open to dealing Rogers, who has attracted interest. Lopez, who is under team control for two more years, is very close with Marlins ace and Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency
Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder
Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports, “The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he’d want to stay in New York.”
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Yankees have several trade candidates, MLB insider says
Brian Cashman is ready to wheel and deal. Of course, the No. 1 item on the New York Yankees general manager’s to-do list is to re-sign newly-minted American League MVP Aaron Judge. Cashman also will scour the open market for pitching help, with needs in the starting rotation and...
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means
To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
Mets meet with 1 of the top free-agent pitchers
Billy Eppler is taking a look at his rotation. The New York Mets will look to add some starting pitching this offseason, and they have continued that process by meeting with Kodai Senga. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports that the Mets recently...
Ex-NFL head coach warns Giants could be better next year but have worse record
The New York Giants are looking good at 7-2 right now. But forget the rest of the 2022 season. What will next year look like?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former NFL offensive coach Marty Mornhinweg looks ahead to the Giants next season, via The 33rd Team:
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
Ex-Yankees prospect could be picked in Rule 5 Draft
The Rule 5 Draft is approaching. And one athlete who will be exposed and up for grabs is Kansas City Royals pitcher T.J. Sikkema. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Sikkema was selected 38th overall by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft. The left-hander was...
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has near-historic price tag, MLB insider says
Jacob deGrom is looking for the big bucks. That’s why he opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the world series to test free agency. So how much is the ace looking to get paid?. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New...
Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery
NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
