Woodstown, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

‘I couldn’t ask for more.’ N.J. firefighter known for life-saving rescues retires.

On April 5, 2002, a despondent young man appeared atop the Broad Street Bank Building in downtown Trenton and scaled the large metal sign atop the 14-story high rise. He’d perched himself on the “K” in the lettered sign and several times appeared as if he could jump or fall, sometimes preparing with his arms outstretched in a swan dive pose, as an anxious crowd of hundreds watched in anticipated horror.
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride

Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

75K pounds of food handed out at pre-Thanksgiving food drive (PHOTOS)

Organizers handed out nearly 75,000 pounds of groceries to about 1,000 families around Mercer County Saturday, part of a food drive organized by area nonprofits. Saturday morning, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and the Rise Social Support Center in East Windsor hosted a drive-thru food distribution at Modway Creative Furniture in East Windsor.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list

It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Cape May, NJ, Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie

If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of

The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

