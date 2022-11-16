Read full article on original website
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
Weed consumers thankful for deals on N.J.’s 1st Green Wednesday
This week marks the first Thanksgiving recreational weed is legal to consume in New Jersey. Many people will share it with friends, going on “cousin walks” and even making infused dishes to put on their menus. Following trends seen in other legalized states, weed sales are expected to...
Woodbury overcomes rival Salem, advances to 1st Group 1 state football final
A fast start propelled the Woodbury High School football team past a familiar foe and into the first-ever NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 state football final in two weeks at Rutgers University. The Thundering Herd defeated Salem, 22-7, on Saturday morning in the state semifinal at Cherokee High School in the...
Acclaimed Haddon Heights Pizzeria Gets Decent Review From Barstool's Portnoy
A South Jersey pizzeria named one of the state's best by several outlets got a visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. "I mean it's good, I would never complain about it," Portnoy said after sampling the square pie from Brooklyn Original in Haddon Heights. He rated it a 7.3.
New Jersey’s 55 best bakeries: Your ultimate list for holiday cakes, pies, pastries, cookies
To me, Thanksgiving has always meant one thing. No, not turkey, stuffing or that icky cranberry sauce, but all the baked goods that came before and after the big feast — cakes, pies, cookies, pastries.
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams.
‘I couldn’t ask for more.’ N.J. firefighter known for life-saving rescues retires.
On April 5, 2002, a despondent young man appeared atop the Broad Street Bank Building in downtown Trenton and scaled the large metal sign atop the 14-story high rise. He’d perched himself on the “K” in the lettered sign and several times appeared as if he could jump or fall, sometimes preparing with his arms outstretched in a swan dive pose, as an anxious crowd of hundreds watched in anticipated horror.
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
75K pounds of food handed out at pre-Thanksgiving food drive (PHOTOS)
Organizers handed out nearly 75,000 pounds of groceries to about 1,000 families around Mercer County Saturday, part of a food drive organized by area nonprofits. Saturday morning, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and the Rise Social Support Center in East Windsor hosted a drive-thru food distribution at Modway Creative Furniture in East Windsor.
Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list
It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
Delsea, Camden ready for Top-10 football showdown in first-ever state semifinal
For 30 years, Delsea Regional High School football coach Sal Marchese has used sectional championships as the standard for success in his program. Camden has seemingly been chasing a ghost for decades - a second sectional title to go with the one it won in 1976.
Cape May, NJ, Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of
The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
Holding the keys to the car, Best is driving force behind Willingboro’s success
Early in the season, Lamar Best was trying to do too much. The freshman was plugged in as the starting quarterback from the beginning, but showed signs of inconsistency. Six interceptions in the first five games wasn’t making life any easier.
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
Salem vs. Woodbury: South Group 1 state football semifinal preview
Salem (8-4) vs. Woodbury (9-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 5 Delsea gets back to being Delsea, rallies to top No. 9 Camden in Group 3 semifinal
It may have been the worst first half it played all season. Seven penalties. The first two drives stalled in the red zone. It trailed for the first time all season after 24 minutes.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey this week to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
