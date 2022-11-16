Read full article on original website
Star striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with thigh tear
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow with the news that star striker Karim Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training on Saturday. “Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup,” the...
Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage. A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career.
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman spoke of the thrill that striker Alphonso Davies felt arriving this week in Doha — Canada's first appearance in the World Cup in 36 years. “He's really excited," Herdman said Saturday with Canada opening next week against Belgium. "Who wouldn’t...
One brother at World Cup, another on Welsh rugby club
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ben Cabango thought back to playing with his brother Theo in their garden. “Me and him just always used to get at it,” he said. “Looking back now, it’s just good times.”
World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community — and beer — the World Cup host’s soccer team has slipped under the radar. Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday,...
Djokovic to face Ruud in final as he bids to match record
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. The Serb will face the third-seeded Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final as he...
Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage, won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6)...
Mikaela Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom
LEVI, Finland (AP) — A smiling Mikaela Shiffrin said it's hard to explain what her 75 World Cup victories mean to her because “it's a pretty big number, actually." The American was clear about her most-recent one, though.
