Convicted Felon Accused Of Targeted Shooting In Waldorf Leaving Victim Hospitalized: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Deandre Dewberry Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Authorities say that a 21-year-old convicted felon in Maryland is facing attempted murder and other charges following a targeted shooting in Charles County.

Waldorf resident Deandre Dewberry is being held at the Charles County Detention Center as the sheriff’s office investigates the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man earlier this month, the agency announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Officials say that on Friday, Nov. 4 Dewberry allegedly shot his victim in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf while he was walking along the roadway.

Dewberry’s victim was initially transported by paramedics to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, though they have "since been upgraded to good," according to the sheriff’s office.

The initial investigation determined that the shooting was intentional and the victim - whose name or age has not been released - was targeted by Dewberry, the sheriff noted.

Dewberry was arrested and charged with:

  • Attempted murder;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction;
  • Other related charges.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, a judge ordered that Dewberry be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center as the investigation into the shooting continues.

