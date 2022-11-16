ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Deadline

‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu On The Journey Of Her Film To The Screen: “When You’re This Close To The Material, You Can Lose Your Mind” – Contenders L.A.

Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event to talk about her film’s visual language, her mother’s own immigrant experience, and casting new Black actors.   Nanny offers a unique twist on the American immigrant experience filtered through the lens of African superstitions and folklore. The psychological horror film centers on Aisha (Anna Diop), an undocumented Senegalese immigrant working as a child caregiver to a wealthy couple in New York. As Aisha starts to build her new life in the hopes of bringing her son that she left behind in West Africa, outside forces and systematic racism soon...

