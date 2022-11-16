ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.

The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
NJ.com

Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list

It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
New Jersey 101.5

He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor

Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
94.5 PST

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NJ.com

