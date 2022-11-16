Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester Police investigating deadly shooting
One man is dead after shooting in Rochester early Saturday morning.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate fatal overnight shooting on Portland Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place around 3:00 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for suspects after burglary on North Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A burglary took place overnight on North Goodman Street. Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Rochester police officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, several suspects drove off in a car. One of the suspects drove in such a...
WHEC TV-10
Man shot, killed overnight on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide in the city. Just around 3 a.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place after reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
PHOTOS: RFD deploys search & rescue team to Erie County after snowstorm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department and the Monroe County Special Operations Unit deployed an urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The team will help with rescues throughout the Buffalo area, including those involving buildings that have collapsed due to the weight of snow from this week’s lake effect snowstorm. Erie County is currently under a state of emergency because of the weather event.
iheart.com
25-Year Sentence in Orchard St. Murder
A Rochester man will serve 25 years in prison in a homicide last December. Derrick Gunter Junior shot 25-year-old Waltequaries Evans to death near a playground on Orchard Street. Police say that shooting came during some sort of dispute between the two. Evans was a survivor of a fire on...
Detention hearing for suspect in Rochester gang violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington appeared in federal court on Friday for a detention hearing. Washington is facing weapons charges and drug trafficking charges, and is accused of leading a major drug-scale operation in Rochester. Police allege the drug operation has direct ties to the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, and injury of […]
WHEC TV-10
Brighton Police ID pedestrian killed on Winton Road
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton Police have identified the person who was killed while walking near Winton Road and French Road in Brighton on Thursday night. Police say witnesses reported that George Havens, 26, of Rochester was in the road at the time he was struck. Authorities responded around 7...
4 juveniles arrested on Clifton St. in connection to stolen vehicle
Before the officers could perform a traffic stop, the car stopped and all four occupants got out and ran.
WHEC TV-10
Missing 93-year-old man found; died of apparent medical emergency
UPDATE: Rochester Police said that on Friday night they received a report that 93-year-old Bobby Johnson had not returned home after being out for the day. A missing person investigation was launched and officers worked to locate him. On Saturday morning a “Vulnerable Missing Adult Alert” was issued by the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Johnson was found in his vehicle, parked in the 600 block of Chili Ave on Saturday afternoon. He suffered from what appeared to be a medical emergency, and was taken to the hospital, where he died. At this point, his death is not considered to be suspicious.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries
COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
Man sentenced for 2020 N. Clinton Ave murder
The New York State Supreme Court has sentenced the man convicted of a 2020 murder on North Clinton Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Fire damages Wayne County nursing home on Thursday morning
LYONS, N.Y. — A fire caused a scare and some damage at the Wayne County nursing home. It happened on Thursday around 7 a.m. at the facility in Lyons. Staff noticed smoke pouring out of an office and quickly put the fire out. The fire sprinkler system came on,...
cnyhomepage.com
Man pleads not guilty to instances of rape, attempted rape in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arraigned in court Thursday morning for four separate incidents involving alleged rape and attempted rape in Rochester spanning from May to October, officials with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced Wednesday night. On October 29, officers said they responded to an address...
13 WHAM
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on South Winton Road
UPDATE: Police have identified the man killed as George Havens, 26. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 911. Brighton, N.Y. — Police have confirmed they are investigating a scene on South Winton Road, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday night.
13 WHAM
Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in City Court. Hayden Cypressi, 26, is charged with rape for an Aug. 27 incident in the area of South Goodman Street and Park Avenue.
Local leaders provide update on gun violence in Rochester
Mayor Malik Evans and Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other officials, discussed various programs, initiatives, and locations around Rochester.
iheart.com
17-Year-Old Boy Charged in a Rochester Shooting on Halloween
A 17-year-old boy is charged in a Rochester shooting on Halloween. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg near Joseph Avenue and Clifford Street on the city's north side. The U.S. Marshals Task Force nabbed the teen yesterday. He's charged with assault and weapons possession.
