Listen to ‘Marchand and Ourand’ Episode 59 feat. Mina Kimes

By Post Sports Desk
 3 days ago

The NBA’s media rights aren’t up for another three seasons, but that hasn’t stopped league commissioner Adam Silver and Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav from discussing them publicly. Andrew Marchand and John Ourand give their perspective on how the media landscape is shaping up and what you should expect as negotiations start to heat up. Other topics include sports media’s relationship with Twitter, and sports media’s reaction to Jeff Saturday being named coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes joins the pod to discuss how she went from being an investigative reporter at Bloomberg and Fortune magazine to one of the most insightful NFL voices at ESPN. She talks about how she deals with criticism – both positive and negative – and whether she would consider working for an NFL team. Marchand and Ourand ask for Kimes’ opinions on Saturday, Dan Orlovsky and, of course, Sunday Ticket.

