WWMT
Grant residents can use water, Newaygo County says
GRANT, Mich. — Residents who live in the City of Grant can now use water as the water supply situation has now been resolved, Newaygo County Emergency Services announced Friday. At 4 a.m. a transfer switch between the utility feed and diesel generator malfunctioned causing damage to the system,...
WWMT
West Michiganders dig out from lake effect snow
KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo area residents continued to dig out from more lake effect snow that blanketed West Michigan Friday. The whiteout conditions led to dozens of slide offs, crashes and injuries across Kalamazoo County. A 20-plus vehicle pileup resulted in several injuries which closed U.S. 131 southbound on...
WWMT
Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority warns against space heater & power strip use
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority has a cold weather reminder for residents. Residents should not plug space heaters into power strips or extension cords, the dispatch announced Thursday. Space heaters should directly be plugged into a wall outlet, the dispatch said. Power strips are...
WWMT
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates after train hits pedestrian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPDATE:. At 1:30 a.m. Friday, the train was been cleared from the Pitcher and Edwards area, and the roads opened back up, according to Kalamazoo County Dispatch. The accident resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Kalamazoo resident, the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said. KDPS...
WWMT
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
WWMT
Battle Creek Christmas Parade postponed due to winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a Winter Storm Warning extended through the weekend, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade coordinators announced they are postponing the annual event. Saturday parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Christmas Parade is expected to be rescheduled...
WWMT
West Michigan colleges cancel classes due to winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colleges and universities in West Michigan canceled classes and closed its buildings early Friday due to heavy snow and a winter storm. Western Michigan University sent an alert, telling students and faculty that the university will close starting at 4 p.m. Many other colleges in the...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
WWMT
Milk tanker slides off road in Zeeland Township, deputies say
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A milk tanker slid off the road into a ditch at the 55-mile marker of eastbound I-196 Saturday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The tanker slid off in the construction zone and blocked the only open lane of the roadway, deputies said.
WWMT
Multiple cars, semi truck slide off I-94 during winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Near white-out conditions on I-94 contributed to several vehicle slide offs Friday morning. Traffic was moving slow in both directions near Kalamazoo and Mattawan around 10 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Drive Safe: Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers. Kalamazoo County Road...
WWMT
Clerks part of underage vaping problem, local prevention director says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Clerks may be contributing to the increased vape use in teens and those under the legal limit for tobacco use, according to a local substance abuse prevention director. Two people from Battle Creek were arrested for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors.
WWMT
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
WWMT
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holidays are approaching and that means festive events will follow. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is scheduled to kickoff their annual Red Kettle Campaign at Celebration Cinema Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A free showing of "Silver Bells" that was filmed at the Salvation Army of Grand...
WWMT
Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
WWMT
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
WWMT
Four suspects arrested after Kalamazoo burglary
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four suspects were arrested Saturday around 2 a.m. after breaking into a business near South Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A K-9 track was conducted which led officers to a home near the business, officers said. Officers surrounded the home where...
WWMT
Kalamazoo armed drug dealer sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the third time in four years, a 23-year-old has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. Treshawn Kalian Bible, known to law enforcement as a member of the "Belmont Gangsters," in Kalamazoo, was sentenced to...
WWMT
Man found guilty in decades old Newaygo County homicide case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 39 years after Richard Atwood disappeared from Newaygo County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay announced that a man has been found guilty of murdering Atwood. In 2020, Roy Snell, 57, was arrested in Minneapolis by the Minneapolis Violent...
WWMT
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
