Man found dead in Orlando sparks homicide investigation, police say Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in the Mariner’s Village neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Frigate Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a suspicious person. The victim, whose name or injuries have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available, an OPD spokesperson said in an unsigned statement. No other details were released.

