outerbanksvoice.com
James S. Bailey of Barco, November 16
James Scott Bailey, age 70, of Barco, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, VA on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. After serving his country honorably in the U. S Marine Corps, he was founder/owner of the SADSAC Foundation. He was a member of American Legion # 288 in Coinjock, NC.
outerbanksvoice.com
Patricia Gaved Taylor of Avon, November 16
Patricia Gaved Taylor, 82, of Avon, NC died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home where she enjoyed the peace of the ocean view for so many years. Born in Chester, England on December 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Elizabeth Norris and John Leslie Gaved. In her retirement, she enjoyed being a crafter and sharing stories at many Hatteras Island craft shows. Patricia established, owned, and operated two boarding kennels; to this day still known as Hatteras Island Pet Resort.
obxtoday.com
Louis E. Sawyer
Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters.
outerbanksvoice.com
Frank M. Crank, Sr. of South Mills, November 15
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
islandfreepress.org
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor
The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Vivian T. Monds
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Vivian Marie Thomas Monds, 71, of 409 West Durham Street, died Friday, November 4, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Hospital, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Monds was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on April 21, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Earis Deral and Verdie Mae Dixon Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and E.D. “Tom” Thomas Jr.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center
In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
outerbanksvoice.com
James F. Scott of Elizabeth City, November 15
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
outerbanksvoice.com
Keeper James Book Signing at Island Convenience in Rodanthe
Keeper James will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic published by Globe Pequot Press. The event is at the Island Convenience store in Rodanthe on this Wednesday, November 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
The holiday spirit arrives in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is in the holiday spirit. The city turned on the lights for all to see Friday night. Old Towne hosted its annual holiday open house and tree lighting, as well.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers
WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
outerbanksvoice.com
Island Farm to Host “Christmas on the North End” in December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
Water rescue: 2 people saved from fishing boat that sunk off North Carolina coast
ENGELHARD, N.C. — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina Thursday. According to a news release, a call for help came in around 2 a.m. from a 35-foot-long fishing boat, which was around five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound.
