Iowa City, IA

Iowa at Seton Hall odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) Wednesday. Tip-off from Prudential Center is at 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Iowa vs. Seton Hall odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Iowa has opened its season with 2 cupcake games against Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina A&T. They did exactly what was both expected and needed to prove themselves beating Bethune-Cookman 89-58 Nov. 7, covering a 28.5-point number, and topping North Carolina A&T 112-71 Friday, covering a 24.5-point number.

Seton Hall comes in off an 80-44 victory over 2021-22 tournament darling St. Peter Sunday, covering as a 16-point favorite. This came on the heels of a lopsided 79-52 victory against Monmouth in its season opener last Wednesday.

Neither of these teams has played a real challenge, but that changes Wednesday. It will be interesting to see which group can adjust better to finally playing a real opponent.

Iowa at Seton Hall odds

Lines last updated at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Iowa +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Seton Hall -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Iowa +1.5 (-115) | Seton Hall -1.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 151.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Iowa at Seton Hall picks and predictions

Prediction

Iowa 85, Seton Hall 79

BET IOWA (+100).

Iowa should win this game so taking the moneyline is better value than taking the +1.5 (-115) on the spread. Iowa will shoot and then shoot more. Seton Hall will be unable to keep up.

PASS.

With Iowa likely to win, I would prefer taking its moneyline for better value.

BET OVER 151.5 (-112).

Iowa, in 2 games, has averaged 73 shots per game. It is a shoot first and shoot often team. While Seton Hall is not (48.5 shots per game), it will need to increase this number as the Hawkeyes will put up points.

Even with Iowa only giving up 58 and 71 points in its first 2 games, its opponents still forced up plenty of shots with Bethune-Cookman tossing up 66 in the opener and North Carolina A&T getting up 67 in the last game. Seton Hall will also get into the 60s in terms of shots and more will go in for them. I expect this game to be in the high 150s at a minimum and this makes OVER 151.5 (-112) my favorite play in this game.

