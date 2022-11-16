Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Packers fans boo Aaron Rodgers off the field in loss to Titans: Best memes and tweets
Packers fans were not happy with Aaron Rodgers, their offense or their season after losing to the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Sunday’s win over the Cowboys was supposed to be the turning point for the Packers. The offense looked lively. The team looked ready to make a push for the playoffs.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 11
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 11. Week 11 of the NFL season will mark the bye week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, many impactful fantasy football wide receivers, including Christian Kirk, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, will be unavailable.
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Steelers receiver patient, but starting to show early signs of frustration with Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some new faces to the team this season, and wide receiver Diontae Johnson is starting to show signs of frustration. The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a rough start this season, sitting at 3-6 and tied for dead last with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North standings. Some new faces have been added to the team since last season, particularly rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, which has been a tough adjustment for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Colts in Week 11 (Trust Jonathan Taylor On The Ground)
The Philadelphia Eagles perfect season is done. They slipped up on Monday Night Football against the Commanders last week, so now all the pressure is off. Did they get exposed, or was it simply a blip on the radar. We will certainly find out this week as they take on...
Justin Jefferson gives Cowboys the perfect bulletin-board material
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a confident man — and he should be. Jefferson guaranteed a win over the Cowboys this week. Justin Jefferson has earned the right to be confident against just about every NFL team but the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Dallas held Jefferson to one of his worst regular-season performances of his brief NFL career.
Ben Roethlisberger offers another criticism of Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to adjust since veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, and he’s offered some insight on the new players. Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left a big hole in the quarterback spot that’s yet to be properly filled. Though he’s officially retired after a lengthy 18-season career that only happened in Pittsburgh, he’s still paying attention to the team as they try to adjust to a new starting quarterback.
Lee Corso marks College Gameday return with a major upset pick
Lee Corso is back on College Gameday, and marked his return with one heck of an upset pick. Coach is back, and we’re happy to see him healthy. Lee Corso missed several weeks of the show he helped make a Saturday staple due to what ESPN described as unspecified health issues. Without digging too much into that, Corso has since stated that he’s feeling much better, and was ready to rock on the Gameday set with an upset pick that would rock the College Football Playoff.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games
The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
Lars Nootbaar is a prime Cardinals trade candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals would be wise to flip Lars Nootbaar to the Toronto Blue Jays for a catcher. The St. Louis Cardinals have a gaping hole at catcher for the first time in nearly two decades after Yadier Molina’s retirement, and the Toronto Blue Jays possess a glut of talent behind the plate. The Cardinals have been linked to Blue Jays backstops Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen, and if St. Louis elects to take the trade route, Lars Nootbaar should be a piece to go back to Toronto.
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Timberwolves To End Philly’s Win Streak)
After a crazy 11-game Friday night, we have a much simpler 5-game slate today. Even with fewer games, BetSided still has best bets lined up for you. Today, we’re going down to Atlanta for the Raptors-Hawks game, making our way to the northeast with Minnesota and Philly and ending our night with the Clippers and Spurs in Los Angeles.
Sports Illustrated
Sixers’ Maxey Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Foot Injury, Per Report
The third-year point guard suffered the injury Friday night vs. Milwaukee.
Bills Mafia shovels driveway so players can make it to airport (Video)
Buffalo Bills fans showed a new level of ‘Bills Mafia’ on Saturday by shoveling out players’ driveways so they can make it to the airport. The Buffalo community certainly has each other’s backs in times of need, and as the NFL season goes into the dreaded days of winter for residents of the north, Bills Mafia supported their players in a heartfelt way.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Fade Kawhi Leonard On Saturday)
The team dipped back under .500 last night, but the optimism for tonight is still high. With just five games on the schedule tonight, we were much more selective in our props, hoping for a big bounce back day. Today, we’re going with two combo props and fading one of...
Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction and Odds for Saturday, November 19 (Back Spurs At Home)
The Clippers and Spurs will end tonight’s slate of games in the City of Angels. The Clippers got a hard-fought win against the Detroit Pistons last night, while the Spurs have lost three straight games. This is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Clippers got the...
Crypto.com Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day
Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as the sports and entertainment center of the
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0