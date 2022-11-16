ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Palmyra punches ticket to state championship

SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Revenge is a dish best served cold. And on a bone chilling November night, Palmyra got theirs by defeating Gwynedd Mercy 3-1 to advance to the PIAA Class 2A state championship game. The Hurricanes knocked Palmyra out in the quarterfinals of last year’s state tournament. Katie Lintz, Cam Standish, and Alicia […]
PALMYRA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy