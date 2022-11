ANTHONY YARDE secured his January 28 world title shot at Artur Beterbiev with a warm-up comeback KO inside three rounds. The 31-year-old light-heavyweight ace has lured Russia’s WBC, IBF and WBO boss over to Wembley Arena for the start of 2023 and just had to dispatch Stefani Koykov on Saturday night to rubber stamp it.

