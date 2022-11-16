The first half of the 2022 regular season is in the books, and the KC Chiefs currently sit atop not only the previously flaunted AFC West but hold the #1 seed for the entire conference. Chiefs fans should be incredibly pleased with where the team currently sits at 7-2, especially considering that the Chiefs faced the toughest half-schedule stretch in NFL history, as their first 8 opponents all held winning records the previous year. As the postseason draws closer with every game, let’s look down the road and see what chances the Chiefs have to win out in the back half of the regular season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO