Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
Sunday night's showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs comes at a critical time for both teams. Here's where the smart money is on the game.
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Colts
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles now head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. With that said, ahead of the Eagles-Colts game, we’ll be making our Eagles Week 11 predictions. Playing at home in Week 10, the Eagles were no match...
AP NFL award voting changes could affect Patrick Mahomes’ chances
The Associated Press has announced significant changes to its NFL award voting system, where voters can now vote for multiple candidates instead of just one. In a press release on Friday, the Associated Press (AP) announced significant changes to its NFL awards voting system. These changes will affect numerous awards, including the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Coach of the Year. The updates also include its first and second All-Pro teams.
KC Chiefs: It appears the Clyde Edwards-Helaire experiment is over
CEH entered the season as the team’s No. 1 running back with Jerick McKinnon being second and exciting rookie Isiah Pacheco being a wildcard of sorts. After a long time of trying many different running back rotations and experimenting with different roles for each running back in the stable of K.C. Chiefs running backs, it appears the team has finally made a permanent decision on what to do with one of their backs.
FOX Sports
Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs...
NFL Week 11 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Indianapolis Colts predictions: Will Nick Sirianni beat his former team?
It came as a big shock when the Eagles (8-1) left Lincoln Financial Field Monday night on the losing end of a 32-21 decision to the Washington Commanders. After all, the Eagles were heading into the game as heavy favorites, possessing an offense that was clicking on all cylinders and a defense that was doing just enough to keep opponents at bay.
Acts of kindness across Chiefs Kingdom prove fans go the extra mile
Last Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game was a cold one, but fans' warm hearts continue to shine through with random acts of kindness.
KCTV 5
KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
Can KC Chiefs win out the rest of the way?
The first half of the 2022 regular season is in the books, and the KC Chiefs currently sit atop not only the previously flaunted AFC West but hold the #1 seed for the entire conference. Chiefs fans should be incredibly pleased with where the team currently sits at 7-2, especially considering that the Chiefs faced the toughest half-schedule stretch in NFL history, as their first 8 opponents all held winning records the previous year. As the postseason draws closer with every game, let’s look down the road and see what chances the Chiefs have to win out in the back half of the regular season.
Chargers' Thursday injury report ahead of Week 11 matchup with Chiefs
The Chargers had their second practice ahead of the primetime showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday night. For the second consecutive day, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen were limited participants. On Thursday, there was a new development on their return to the field. Both players ran routes. That was not...
Chargers WRs Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Practice Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) practiced on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Somewhere, Justin Herbert is grinning from ear to ear right now. The Chargers have been without their top two pass-catchers for two straight weeks but could be getting both back all at once. They’ll certainly need it as they host the Kansas City Chiefs and their high-flying offense on Sunday.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Southern Utah: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a three-game homestand, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be on the road. They will take on the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Everything came up roses for Southern...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0