ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Jake Paul provides update on Logan Paul's injuries from WWE Crown Jewel

By Ian Carey
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjjqM_0jD5uigv00

Logan Paul was injured at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

WWE

Jake Paul has provided an injury update on his brother Logan Paul.

During a conversation with DAZN Boxing , Jake Paul revealed that his brother's injuries following Crown Jewel are not as bad as first thought.

"He's doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be ACL but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better."

"He's rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best," Jake said.

Shortly after his match against Roman Reigns on November 5, Logan Paul posted to social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL." He also noted that the injuries occurred midway through the match.

Logan Paul also noted on his Impaulsive YouTube show on Tuesday that he is interested in a potential match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

“After the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted about me on his Instagram. And then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania,” Paul explained. “I favorited it, responded with “the eyes”. I mean, truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream matchup, dude: at WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. And that'd be crazy.”

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’

Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop

Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
tjrwrestling.net

Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE

Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill

Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
FLORIDA STATE
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized

Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestletalk.com

Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown

At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
ringsidenews.com

AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game

AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person

The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
wrestletalk.com

Update On Vince McMahon Following WWE Departure

An update has emerged on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations made public by the Wall Street Journal. Since then, Stephanie McMahon has been serving as...
PWMania

Kevin Owens Returns on WWE SmackDown, Added to Survivor Series WarGames Match

Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines, and he is now an official WarGames participant. Butch defeated Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch got into a brawl with the Usos. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
tjrwrestling.net

Saraya Details The Differences Between Saraya In AEW & Paige In WWE

Saraya has gone on record clarifying the difference between her WWE and AEW characters. Although her real name is Saraya Jade-Bevis, she became most famous under her WWE name, Paige. But since that name is copyrighted, she decided to wrestle under her real first name instead of the first wrestling name she ever used, which was Britani Knight.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Update on Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, CM Punk – WWE Talk

As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin could be returning to the ring for another match as WWE officials want him to do more with the company. It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to The Texas Rattlesnake for a match. This was revealed after Austin posted a new workout video showing how he’s in great shape, which you can see below.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Shoots On Triple H Booking Tag Teams Better Than Vince McMahon

WWE commentator Corey Graves has discussed the differences in the booking of tag teams between Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H). The team recently beat the New Day’s record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions of all time, having held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles since July 2021.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match Officially Set

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has made a huge WarGames match official for their upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. During the November 18, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, WWE made a men’s WarGames Match official for Survivor Series later this month, pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland), and they will also have Drew McIntyre in their corner as well in the five-on-five two-ring cage match.
wrestlingrumors.net

Ronda Rousey Talks Character Work With Vince McMahon; Comparisons to Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey discussed the inner workings of her on-screen WWE persona after she made her debut with the company as an in-ring performer. Following a electric and memorable debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey stormed onto WWE programming, but former CEO Vince McMahon saw her character as more “vulnerable than dominant.”
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
52
Followers
655
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy