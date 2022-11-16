Jake Paul provides update on Logan Paul's injuries from WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul was injured at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

WWE

Jake Paul has provided an injury update on his brother Logan Paul.

During a conversation with DAZN Boxing , Jake Paul revealed that his brother's injuries following Crown Jewel are not as bad as first thought.

"He's doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be ACL but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better."

"He's rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best," Jake said.

Shortly after his match against Roman Reigns on November 5, Logan Paul posted to social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL." He also noted that the injuries occurred midway through the match.

Logan Paul also noted on his Impaulsive YouTube show on Tuesday that he is interested in a potential match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

“After the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted about me on his Instagram. And then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania,” Paul explained. “I favorited it, responded with “the eyes”. I mean, truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream matchup, dude: at WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. And that'd be crazy.”