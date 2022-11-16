ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

VISTA.Today

Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most."  Kyron Howerton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester-Based QVC Launches Livestream Shopping on The Roku Channel

West Chester-based QVC and its sister network HSN recently launched livestream video shopping experiences on The Roku Channel. QVC and HSN are the first livestream shopping channels on the leader in free, ad-supported streaming TV that reaches U.S. households with around 80 million people. The two shopping networks will offer...
underthebutton.com

They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia

BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Eurydice Through November 20

Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Leonard Kelly, Eurydice runs Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 17 – 19, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM in the MainStage Theatre of the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

