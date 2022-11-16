Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Nearly 200 Philly students treated to free screening of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
"Our children are really excited too because they don't get the chance to get out a lot, and PAL is like that safe haven for them," said Joy Woods Jones, director of programs for the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.
Celebrity Poster Lands Chester Springs Man on Hit TV Show ‘Pawn Stars’
Keith Stahl of Chester Springs found himself in the national spotlight on Nov. 2 after appearing on an episode of the popular TV show Pawn Stars, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Stahl had his Jimi Hendrix poster appraised by the show’s hosts. “Seeing yourself on national...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
West Chester Bridal Boutique Offers Unique Spin on Wedding Dress Shopping
A West Chester bridal boutique is new to the Philly-area fashion scene. The 700 square foot boutique once belonging to Oz Bridal has transformed into Ever After Bridal which premiered in September, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The shop has apparel for women of all shapes and sizes. Brides-to-be...
CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most." Kyron Howerton,...
Boyds in Wayne is Iconic Clothier’s First Permanent Store Outside of Philadelphia in Over Eight Decades
Kent Gushner in the Wayne store.Image via Alejandro Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. For the first time in its 84-year history, iconic clothier Boyds opened a permanent store outside of Philadelphia in September in Wayne, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Holiday Mash-Up: Tours of Pottstown’s Historic Homes in Dec. Finery Fund July 4 Celebration
Pottstown's historic homes, like this Victorian, will be dressed for the holidays and tourable in a fundraising event for the borough's 2023 July 4 programming. GoFourth, the Independence Day celebration in Pottstown, is getting a little early Christmas present from a Dec. 4 day of touring the borough’s decorated homes.
West Chester Pizzerias Getting Great Reviews From Barstool's Portnoy
If you ask Barstool Sports CEO and noted foodie Dave Portnoy, the pizza in West Chester lives up to the hype. The sports media mogul stopped by three pizza joints in Chester County this week for his One Bite Pizza Review series and seemed pleased with all three pies he sampled.
West Chester-Based QVC Launches Livestream Shopping on The Roku Channel
West Chester-based QVC and its sister network HSN recently launched livestream video shopping experiences on The Roku Channel. QVC and HSN are the first livestream shopping channels on the leader in free, ad-supported streaming TV that reaches U.S. households with around 80 million people. The two shopping networks will offer...
billypenn.com
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
West Chester University’s Opera Theatre to Present ‘Cinderella’ by Female Composer from 1904
West Chester University’s Opera Theatre presents Cinderella by Pauline Viardot on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 PM in the Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, Philips Memorial Building at 700 S. High Street in West Chester. This playful adaptation of Cinderella is a...
Kennett Square Celebrates Return of Town’s Victory Brewing Co. Since Devastating Fire Last Year
Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square officially reopened its doors to the community earlier this month after recovering from a devastating fire that took place in January 2021, according to a staff report by The Daily Local News. The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce was present at the ribbon...
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Eurydice Through November 20
Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Leonard Kelly, Eurydice runs Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 17 – 19, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM in the MainStage Theatre of the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester.
West Chester Woman Who Met Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks Celebrates 100th Birthday
Lilian DeBaptiste, Mayor of West Chester, proclaimed Nov. 16, 2022 as “Myrtle Nash Day” to celebrate the local woman’s long, loving, and successful life on her 100th birthday, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. Nash celebrated the big day with her family and...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0