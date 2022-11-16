Read full article on original website
Man found shot inside vehicle in Reading
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
Northampton County Home Burglarized, Police Say
Police are seeking clues on a Wednesday evening home invasion in Northampton County. The burglary occurred on the 1700 block of Hawthorne Rd. in Lower Saucon Township shortly before 5:55 p.m., local police said. The back glass door was broken before the home was entered and items were stolen from...
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
1 dead after altercation leads to gunfire in downtown Reading, police say
A 37-year-old Pottsville man is dead following a shooting Friday night in downtown Reading. Police and EMS responded to the 200 block of Penn Street Friday, November 18, 2022, approximately 10pm, for the report of a motor vehicle crash. As officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim, identified as...
Skeletal remains found in Pa. identified as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
Injured MontCo Man Attacked First Responders Who Came To Help: Police
A Montgomery County man who appeared to be injured sprang to his feet and assaulted the first responders who came to help him, according to authorities. Police in Upper Gwynedd Township were called to the area of North Wales Road and Mendham Drive for a reported medical emergency just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued
The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate
The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
Boy's quick thinking prevents potential abduction in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A 10-year-old boy in Pottstown outsmarted a potential kidnapper with some quick thinking. The boy says he was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He knew something was wrong when she insisted she knew his family and said he was supposed to go...
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
Update: Pennsylvania State Police say missing man located safe
GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m. On Nov. 16 at 2:25 p.m., police said Borgiet was located safe. Police...
Philly Man Awake On 5-Day Drug Bender Busted With Pistol In MontCo: Police
A Philadelphia man was found "sweaty," "unkempt," and on drugs when police seized his handgun in Montgomery County, authorities said in a release. Police in Lower Moreland Township were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Philmont Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance just before 6 a.m. on July 24, officials said.
Straw purchaser nabbed in Bucks
A 24-year-old man is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 9, on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offense are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
Norristown man allegedly beat up his pregnant girlfriend, killing their unborn baby
A Norristown man who allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in August has been charged with murder in the death of the couple's unborn child, whose heartbeat could not be detected in the days after the attack, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Robert Wiley, 24, allegedly punched, kicked and strangled his girlfriend...
Anger erupts in court after two men are convicted of killing bystander during Norristown shootout
NORRISTOWN — Bedlam erupted in a Montgomery County courtroom when relatives of a man convicted of killing an innocent bystander during a Norristown shootout reacted with anger as sheriff’s deputies handcuffed him. Joshua “Drill” Agudio Jr., shortly after being convicted of first-degree murder, pulled away and resisted sheriff’s...
Car engulfed in flames in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A car burst into flames shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at Grape Street and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. 69 News has heard no reports of injuries. There's no word on what caused the fire.
