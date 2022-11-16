ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Man found shot inside vehicle in Reading

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Northampton County Home Burglarized, Police Say

Police are seeking clues on a Wednesday evening home invasion in Northampton County. The burglary occurred on the 1700 block of Hawthorne Rd. in Lower Saucon Township shortly before 5:55 p.m., local police said. The back glass door was broken before the home was entered and items were stolen from...
sanatogapost.com

Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park

SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued

The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate

The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boy's quick thinking prevents potential abduction in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A 10-year-old boy in Pottstown outsmarted a potential kidnapper with some quick thinking. The boy says he was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He knew something was wrong when she insisted she knew his family and said he was supposed to go...
POTTSTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Update: Pennsylvania State Police say missing man located safe

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m. On Nov. 16 at 2:25 p.m., police said Borgiet was located safe. Police...
GLEN MILLS, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Straw purchaser nabbed in Bucks

A 24-year-old man is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 9, on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offense are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car engulfed in flames in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A car burst into flames shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at Grape Street and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. 69 News has heard no reports of injuries. There's no word on what caused the fire.
WHITEHALL, PA

