kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University giving away free tuition for 2023-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University will give away a year of free tuition to a randomly selected student. Southeast will waive the tuition for one student who will be randomly selected from all students who apply by the Dec. 1 scholarship deadline. “We have offered...
KFVS12
Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
KFVS12
SEMO Safe Ride offers safe option to get students home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Safe Ride is a program designed to help students get to their home safely. In the Student Conduct Office, Dr. Randy Carter helped organize Safe Ride. “The last thing we want to do is call a parent at 2 or 3 in the morning...
KFVS12
Pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
KFVS12
Cape Central teachers receive more than $6K in grants for student education
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Grants were recently awarded to several teachers in the Cape Girardeau School District totaling more than $6,000. The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation awarded these grants to three educators at multiple schools within the district to help with funding innovative ideas that enhance student education.
KFVS12
MoDOT bridge building competition in Cape Girardeau
A very up and down day for a couple of alpacas after they're trapped inside an elevator in Carbondale. Filing a claim to MoDOT for reimbursement due to pothole damage. Alayna Chapie did some research and found a way that may help you get some money back from the state for damages to your car due to potholes.
KFVS12
26th annual Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show at Notre Dame High School
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show will be at Notre Dame High School this weekend. According to the school, the proceeds will benefit the Performing and Visual Arts Departments. They said more than 200 vendors will be set up in the gym and King Hall.
KFVS12
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today.
KFVS12
National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky.
KFVS12
Public invited to open house on new Minnesota Ave./MO 74 intersection proposal in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is hosting a public open house on the proposed Minnesota Avenue/MO 74 Intersection Improvement Project. MO 74 is also known as Shawnee Parkway. The open house will be held at City Hall on Tuesday, November 22 from 4 p.m. to...
KFVS12
Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky.
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau city council to vote on $6M plan to rebuild the ‘Bubble’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council will be voting on a $6 million proposal to rebuild the Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble.”. The Bubble is located at Cape Central Junior High School. The pool was closed in September of this year because of...
KFVS12
OVC title on the line as SEMO faces Murray State Saturday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference title is on the line this weekend for the Redhawks. SEMO’s football team squares off with Murray State University in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19. A win over the Racers would mean at least a share of the OVC...
KFVS12
Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis. According to a release from...
KFVS12
Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescue crew from southeast Missouri took their training to new heights on Wednesday, November 16. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem. The team included rescuers from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Stoddard County. On Wednesday,...
republicmonitor.com
PCHS to end home health program
Some home healthcare patients in Perry County will soon have to seek out new providers after a decision made by the Perry County Health System board of directors to stop offering home-based services. Perry County Health System CEO Chris Wibbenmeyer issued a statement Monday regarding the decision, citing the increasing...
KFVS12
Cleaning up the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
