Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
SEMO Safe Ride offers safe option to get students home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Safe Ride is a program designed to help students get to their home safely. In the Student Conduct Office, Dr. Randy Carter helped organize Safe Ride. “The last thing we want to do is call a parent at 2 or 3 in the morning...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
MoDOT bridge building competition in Cape Girardeau

MoDOT bridge building competition in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight

Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight

Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
MARION, IL
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter

Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
SIKESTON, MO
Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO

Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO
JACKSON, MO
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
OVC title on the line as SEMO faces Murray State Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference title is on the line this weekend for the Redhawks. SEMO’s football team squares off with Murray State University in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19. A win over the Racers would mean at least a share of the OVC...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis. According to a release from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescue crew from southeast Missouri took their training to new heights on Wednesday, November 16. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem. The team included rescuers from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Stoddard County. On Wednesday,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
PCHS to end home health program

Some home healthcare patients in Perry County will soon have to seek out new providers after a decision made by the Perry County Health System board of directors to stop offering home-based services. Perry County Health System CEO Chris Wibbenmeyer issued a statement Monday regarding the decision, citing the increasing...
Cleaning up the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

