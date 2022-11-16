Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Bright and chilly
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bright skies and chilly air to start the weekend. A few snow showers and squalls return to the forecast late Sunday. Mostly quiet weather expected for holiday travel this week, with temperatures staying seasonably cool. Mostly sunny skies will rule on Saturday. Highs will only reach...
WMUR.com
Cost of keeping roads clear in New Hampshire rises
LACONIA, N.H. — As winter weather arrives in New Hampshire, highway departments say they expect to pay more this year to keep roads clear. After snow and rain fell Wednesday morning in New Hampshire, things were relatively quiet inside the Department of Transportation operations center by the afternoon. "It...
WMUR.com
Wintry weather possible in New Hampshire mid-week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Northern New Hampshire saw its first taste of winter Sunday. A slushy coating to an inch fell in parts of the White Mountains and Great North Woods. Untreated roads may become slick overnight. Monday and Tuesday look chilly but dry. Another storm system could bring more...
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
mynbc5.com
Deadly crash in Grafton county leaves one dead, another injured
PIERMONT, N.H. — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Grafton County. Police believe road conditions contributed to the crash last night at the corner of Rodiman Road and Route 25C. Officials say a Chevy Truck rolled over in the westbound lane, trapping the...
WMUR.com
Crash involving car, dump truck damages utility pole in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — The lights are back on for a number of people in Peterborough after a crash damaged a utility pole. Peterborough Fire and Rescue officials said the crash between a dump truck and a car happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 136. No one was injured.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 19-20, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Parents and teachers of Thornton's Ferry School in Merrimack are hosting their 40th annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. More than 80 crafters will show off all kinds...
mynbc5.com
Several hundred residents in Orange County report power outages
NEWBURY, Vt. — Several hundred residents in Orange County are reporting power outages on Wednesday. Currently, 600 customers are without power, mainly in Newbury. Other counties in Vermont and northern New York are not currently reporting any outages.
WPFO
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
thepulseofnh.com
No Injuries Reported Following Fire At School In Belknap County
No injuries have been reported following an electrical fire that happened at a school in Belknap County. Crews were called to the scene at Winnisquam Regional Middle School in Tilton yesterday and were able to knock the small fire down in just a few minutes. Students were evacuated by staff, something that firefighters said was an important thing for them to do quickly because burning electrical equipment can cause toxic fumes. The fire started due to a problem with a ventilation fan motor.
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-89 north in Berlin
BERLIN — Interstate 89 was blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash in Berlin yesterday. The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. A 2015 Freight Liner driven by Joseph Reynald, 39, of Haines City, FL, blocked both north lanes of travel. The interstate was shut down in the area...
NECN
Woman Dead, Man Hurt When Pickup Truck Rolls Over in NH, Police Say
A woman was killed and a man seriously hurt when a pickup truck crashed in New Hampshire Thursday, police said. The man and woman were trapped in the Chevrolet Silverado that state troopers found rolled over on Route 25C in Piermont just before 5 p.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police.
WCAX
Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89
SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Thursday. It happened in Sharon shortly before 3:22 p.m. Vermont State Police say the driver, a 45-year-old from Essex, was driving south on the highway with two kids and another adult. They say the car drifted off the passing lane shoulder and crashed into rock ledges.
manchesterinklink.com
Weekend protest at Massabesic traffic circle highlights anti-animal trapping billboard
MANCHESTER, NH — In Defense of Animals and New Hampshire Citizens Against Recreational Trapping joined in the midst of New Hampshire’s trapping season to support a statewide recreational trapping ban, and express solidarity with the thousands of animals that suffer and die in traps. Residents honked to show...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Gather, working towards a hunger free community
Thursday, November 24th — Tonight, we introduce you to an organization in Portsmouth that has one goal, to make the greater Seacoast a hunger-free community. Gather has been serving residents for 200 years, working tirelessly to deliver food to those who need it. Plus, there are so many wild...
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out).
State police investigating fatal crash in New Hampshire that killed a woman
PIERMONT, NH — New Hampshire State police are investigating a fatal crash in Piermont that killed a woman. According to police, officers came upon the crash involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was rolled over in the westbound lane of Route 25C just before 6 p.m. The driver, Homer...
Comments / 0