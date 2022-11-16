ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman announces he will declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Saturday will be a special day at Ohio Stadium for a number of reasons. In addition to the rivalry game against Michigan, it will be senior day for 23 Buckeyes. Included on that list when it was released this week was fourth-year junior Ronnie Hickman. And while players have gone through senior day festivities in the past and returned for another year playing for the Scarlet and Gray, Hickman does not plan on doing so, as the safety intends to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
COLUMBUS, OH
Buckeyes stand pat at No. 2 in CFP rankings

Ohio State remained No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. Defending national champion Georgia retained the No. 1 ranking, Michigan remained at No. 3 and TCU stayed at No. 4. Tennessee – which was ranked No. 5 last week – fell to No....
COLUMBUS, OH
Elite WR will return to Ohio State for The Game

On June 1, 2024 wide receiver Mylan Graham from New Haven (Ind.) camped at Ohio State and was very good. In fact, he was good enough that he was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes at the time. It was Graham’s first scholarship offer. Since Graham landed that offer...
COLUMBUS, OH
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains

Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
