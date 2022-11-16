Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: Cade Stover sounds off on Buckeyes' perceived lack of toughness
Ohio State found criticism a year ago when the Buckeyes found themselves at the business end of running attacks from Oregon and Michigan in Buckeye losses. That inspired Ohio State to make changes, including bringing in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State. But the way those games went meant...
Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman announces he will declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Saturday will be a special day at Ohio Stadium for a number of reasons. In addition to the rivalry game against Michigan, it will be senior day for 23 Buckeyes. Included on that list when it was released this week was fourth-year junior Ronnie Hickman. And while players have gone through senior day festivities in the past and returned for another year playing for the Scarlet and Gray, Hickman does not plan on doing so, as the safety intends to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
‘Everything goes through Ohio State’: Michigan C Olu Oluwatimi prepares for biggest rivalry game of career
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olu Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia to Michigan to play in games like this. The Wolverines versus the Buckeyes. Two undefeated teams in front of 100,000-plus fans in Columbus and millions of eyes across the country. A Big Ten Championship berth and College Football Playoff spot on the line.
Hearing a couple prospects on rise will be at OSU Saturday; battling Bama
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) The long and very impressive recruit visit list for the Ohio State - Michigan game continues...
247Sports
Buckeyes roll to 81-53 win over in-state rival Cincinnati at Maui Invitational
Ohio State renewed its college basketball rivalry with Cincinnati and it happened over 4,000 miles from the Buckeye state. Ohio State renewed its college basketball rivalry with Cincinnati and it happened over 4,000 miles from the Buckeye state. The Buckeyes got 19 points and eight rebounds from center Zed Key...
Buckeyes stand pat at No. 2 in CFP rankings
Ohio State remained No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. Defending national champion Georgia retained the No. 1 ranking, Michigan remained at No. 3 and TCU stayed at No. 4. Tennessee – which was ranked No. 5 last week – fell to No....
247Sports
‘The stars are aligning’: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy ‘can’t wait’ for Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy will lead an undefeated Michigan football team into Ohio State for the biggest game of the season. The sophomore quarterback met with reporters on Tuesday evening to preview The Game, which will feature two undefeated programs that are vying for a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth.
Elite WR will return to Ohio State for The Game
On June 1, 2024 wide receiver Mylan Graham from New Haven (Ind.) camped at Ohio State and was very good. In fact, he was good enough that he was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes at the time. It was Graham’s first scholarship offer. Since Graham landed that offer...
247Sports
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
247Sports
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
247Sports
