Boone County, MO

krcgtv.com

Hickman student identified for writing threat

Columbia Public School officials said someone is in custody for threatening graffiti. In a letter from Superintendent Brian Yearwood, he said that a juvenile Hickman High School student was identified as the person who wrote the threat on a stall in the girls' bathroom. Columbia Police tweeted late Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Civil case ends for dozens of individuals in Daniel Santulli case

The family of a University of Missouri student closed the books on a civil case that included more than two dozen defendants. According to online court records, the case was dismissed against the last defendant sued for damages by the family of Daniel Santulli. A lawsuit filed in January of...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

City of Columbia making several warming shelters available this winter

Columbia — The early snowfall this year is causing the City of Columbia to extend a helping hand to its homeless population. The city announced that it will be partnering with emergency shelter providers in the community to provide a warm place for individuals to escape the cold. City...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

No injuries reported after train hit a semi in Paris, Missouri

A train hit a truck Thursday morning in Monroe County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened at 11 am. A tweet on Troop B's Twitter stated that the train was a Norfolk Southern going westbound. The train hit a semi that was pulling an oversized load. Both...
PARIS, MO
krcgtv.com

Hickman principal says shooting threat not credible

COLUMBIA — Hickman High School will hold classes Thursday after a graffiti message found on a bathroom stall wall included a threat to the school. Principal Mary Grupe said the threat was not credible in an email sent to parents Wednesday evening. "While we do not believe this is...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Work on High Street Viaduct to start Monday

Jefferson City's Department of Public Works announced they will start work on the High Street Viaduct Project. The work will start Monday, November 21 at 8 am. East High Street will be closed from the Missouri Boulevard ramps to Bolivar Street. The road should be closed until December 2. Drivers...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Boil water advisory in effect for Centertown

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Village of Centertown has issued a boil water advisory until further notice. According to a press release, there is no confirmed contamination in the system, but the order is being issued as a precautionary measure after a contractor damaged a water line while excavating. Repairs...
CENTERTOWN, MO
krcgtv.com

Montgomery City man awaits a holiday miracle

Montgomery City — Most 21-year-olds have filled their time celebrating their coming of age, but Sam White has to spend 12 hours a week hooked up to a dialysis machine. “Normally, a kidney works 24/7. But dialysis only works 12 hours a week, so I have to make sure I go to those 12 hours a week. If not, there are chances of bad things happening,” said Sam.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

SSM Health celebrates 150th anniversary, gives to those in need

JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City celebrated its 150th anniversary in a unique way. Every year, the hospital gives bread to its employees during Mission and Heritage week. In conjunction with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, hospital staff also...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Boonville gears up for Class 3 State Quarterfinals

The Boonville Pirates captured the district title for the first time since 2011 last week, and now they are set for the State Quarterfinals. The Pirates will host Reeds Spring on Saturday. Coach Greg Hough and senior Colby Caton said they hope to keep the run going.
BOONVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
CAMDENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Local high school hoops on display in jamboree

Jefferson City — Jefferson City, Tipton, Helias, and Blair Oaks came together for a jamboree on Thursday. The Jefferson City Lady Jays and the Tipton Lady Cardinals met in the first match. Tipton is likely to be the top-ranked Class 2 team in the state. They edged out the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri Women's Hoops outlasts UT Martin to remain unbeaten

The University of Missouri Women's Basketball team advanced to a perfect 5-0 after holding off the University of Tennesee at Martin in the 60-55 win. The Tigers were up by as many as 14 points before the Skyhawks stormed back to make it close. Senior Hayley Frank led the way...
COLUMBIA, MO

