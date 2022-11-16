ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Photo of the day: Santa helps deliver coats for kids in need

By Deseret News Photographers
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Second grader Nathalie Zuniga hugs Santa after getting a new coat from members of the Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81, provided by donations through the Professional Fire Fighters of Utah, at Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Santa Claus, with the help of Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81, distributed approximately 100 brand-new coats for children in need at Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday as part of its annual Coats for Kids event.

Salt Lake City Councilman Alejandro Puy, Tony Allred, Professional Fire Fighters of Utah District 2 vice president, and Lisa Demmons, Local 81 president, as well as firefighter that serve the Glendale neighborhood were also on hand to help distribute the coats.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state's oldest continuously operating business.

