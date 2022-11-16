Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
United Way hosting kid’s reading festival with free books, activities
Stack of books education concept background, many books piles. As the perfect book weather closes in on southern Minnesota, the Greater Mankato Area United Way is hosting its annual Reading Festival this weekend. Children and families are invited to Reading Festival, which will be held at the Mankato Family YMCA’s...
Southern Minnesota News
SCC Culinary program serving Turkey Dinner today
South Central College is celebrating Thanksgiving with a feast a week early. On Thursday, November 17, the Culinary Arts program will offer an “indulgent” holiday dinner with all the trimmings. The Thanksgiving entree will include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry relish, roasted squash, corn, and a pumpkin dessert.
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Southern Minnesota News
Salvation Army seeking volunteer bell ringers
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season is nearing, and the organization still needs thousands of volunteer bell ringers. A press release from Cpt Andy Wheeler says there are over 2,800 hours of ringing that remain unfilled in Mankato, and the Salvation Army has an “urgent need” to register more bell ringers ahead of its major fundraising effort.
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont man injured in crash west of Amboy
Snow and ice-covered roads were a factor in a crash on Highway 30 west of Amboy Thursday morning. The state patrol Hector Abraham Santiago Juarez, 36, of Fairmont, was transported to Mayo Clinic in Fairmont with non-life threatening injuries after his SUV lost control and struck a power pole.
New Prague Times
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
knuj.net
NICOLLET COUNTY INVESTIGATING LAFAYETTE INCIDENT
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on November 2nd in Lafayette. A Nicollet County Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated and led the patrol sergeant on a short pursuit. The driver drove through some residents’ yards and eventually exited the still moving vehicle and the Patrol Sergeant was forced to use his squad car to prevent the unoccupied vehicle from striking a residence. The investigation has revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a rural Brown County residence. A suspect has been identified but his name will not be released until formal charges have been filed. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says if you have suffered any property damage in relation to this incident, you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 507-931-1570.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Cited after Causing Damage at New HPD Facility
A Glencoe man was cited after police followed a large trail of vehicle fluid Sunday night that led to an abandoned vehicle with substantial damage. Police tracked the fluid back to where it was initially visible and discovered damage to the construction site of the new Hutchinson Police Department on 1st Avenue, Northeast.
Southern Minnesota News
