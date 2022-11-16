Hello to all from this little corner of the world. It was sunny, and the sky was a beautiful blue with white clouds on Sunday with the temperature at 38 degrees, but with wind chill factored in, it felt like 32. I hope everyone is prepared for the cold weather. We are as much as one can be. The forecast for the next 10 days does not show, but a couple of days with a high of 50 and the lowest of lows is 20 degrees as the predictions are as of today. I pray we all can stay warm and keep the bills paid. I also pray for the homeless and the poor animals left outside. Some are meant to be outside, but hay, an old blanket or other things could make things more bearable. The sunshine helps so much with our mental attitude quite a bit. We are seeing a few birds but not many. I sure hope they get hungry and remember we feed them during cold weather, too.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO