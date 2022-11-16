Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Carroll County announces 2022 holiday events for the community
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community will have a variety of holiday events to enjoy this season. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the Christmas and holiday-themed events taking place locally in December. Clarksburg’s Christmas parade will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8, with their...
WBBJ
$2,500 check given to Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization gave a donation to a local school. Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Arlington Elementary on a fundraiser called Drive for 25 to help out with teacher and student incentives. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial company that was established in 1883. Hunter Summar,...
Chester County Independent
News from the Silerton Community of Chester County
I have lots of festive news and upcoming events to share this week. Silerton Baptist Church hosted a hayride and a hotdog roast with s’mores on Saturday, Nov. 5. There was a good turnout of all ages. Passengers loaded on two trailers and started their ride to the big rock road. The moon was spectacular out on the wooded drive. Upon returning to church, Bobby Fry had a campfire blazing. Everyone got busy roasting hot dogs and marshmallows. S’mores made for a happy ending to a wonderful night with friends and family.
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
Chester County Independent
Chester County designated over $2.3 million of ARPA funds Monday night Estimate of $310, 468 remains
After the Chester County Commission meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, $310,468.37 of the ARPA funds remain from the total amount of $3,359,739. All of the projects that were voted to receive funding were requested from the Governmental Affairs Committee that met on October 4 and October 25. Therefore, no second motions were required; just roll call votes.
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
53, Henderson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was released from the Chester County Jail after posting a $2,000 bond. November 10, 2022. Kendrick Brown. , 25, Jackson, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery...
Chester County Independent
Ham radio testing to occur Saturday, November 19
There will be Ham Radio License testing at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Testing is for all classes of Amateur Radio license, and walk-ins are always welcome. It will be located at Henderson Fire Stations training room, 505 Sanford Street, Henderson. Remember to bring a copy of your...
Chester County Independent
News from the New Friendship & Glendale Communities of Chester County
Hello to all from this little corner of the world. It was sunny, and the sky was a beautiful blue with white clouds on Sunday with the temperature at 38 degrees, but with wind chill factored in, it felt like 32. I hope everyone is prepared for the cold weather. We are as much as one can be. The forecast for the next 10 days does not show, but a couple of days with a high of 50 and the lowest of lows is 20 degrees as the predictions are as of today. I pray we all can stay warm and keep the bills paid. I also pray for the homeless and the poor animals left outside. Some are meant to be outside, but hay, an old blanket or other things could make things more bearable. The sunshine helps so much with our mental attitude quite a bit. We are seeing a few birds but not many. I sure hope they get hungry and remember we feed them during cold weather, too.
WBBJ
Final ‘Praise in the Park’ of the season to be held November 27
JACKSON, Tenn. — The final “Praise in the Park” event of the season is coming up later this month. Praise in the Park was began by a group of local churches as a way to bring the community together to celebrate the glory of God. Pastor Clarence...
WBBJ
South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
Chester County Independent
Clara Sue Stanfill Obituary – Aug. 25, 1930
Funeral services for Clara Sue (Smith) Stanfill were at 10 a.m. Monday at Shackelford Funeral Directors Crook Avenue Chapel with Bro. Brad Patterson, Troy Allen Smith, Jr., Amy Green and Amber Lay officiating. Burial followed at Unity Cemetery at Jacks Creek. The family received friends Sunday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Henderson, and again Monday morning at the funeral home on Crook Avenue.
WBBJ
‘Christmas Cottage’ shop returns to Hub City for 40th anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local shoppers are decking the halls early with holiday goodies. “I will, I will come back next year,” said shopper Jennifer Gillis. The Madison County FCE Club opened their annual Christmas Cottage shop Friday in the Hub City. “This is our 40th anniversary of the...
WBBJ
Program helps seniors live triumphantly
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local seniors gathered at a community event with themselves as the focus. The Salvation Army created Senior Adults Living Triumphantly, also known as SALT. “This event is something that we do once a month. It’s an opportunity for older adults to come together. It’s called SALT. And the entire idea is for senior adults to live triumphantly,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WBBJ
Jackson Nutrition opens new location
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business in Jackson celebrated the opening of a new store. Jackson Nutrition held a grand opening Thursday, and it came with an offer of a wide variety of flavors in their shakes and teas. There were numerous people from the community there to show...
Chester County Independent
LYNDA JOYNER Obituary – March 6, 1947 – Nov. 11, 2022
Lynda Ann Morris Joyner, 75, of Finger passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Don Lipford officiating. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from noon-2 p.m. service time...
radionwtn.com
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
WBBJ
Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
Comments / 0