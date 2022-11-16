GREENVILLE,SC - The Mercer Bears concluded their 2022 season tonight after a 0-3 loss to Western Carolina in the first round of the Southern Conference Championship. Set One | The teams stayed close for most of the match with Jaida Howell picking up multiple kills to keep the Bears in the lead. The Catamounts went on a 5-0 scoring run to tie it at 12 and take the lead. After the first timeout, WCU would continue to dominate with another 5-0 scoring run cut short due to a kill from Keira McCarles. An impressive block by Annie Howell slowed the Catamount's momentum, but it would not be enough and WCU took the set, 25-18.

