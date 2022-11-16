ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

mercerbears.com

Wake Forest Pulls Away in Second Half to Defeat Mercer, 70-45

MACON, Ga. - The Mercer women's basketball played a strong first half, but was unable to build on it in the second half as Wake Forest pulled away for a 70-45 win on Thursday afternoon from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Bears held a one point lead after the first quarter,...
MACON, GA
247Sports

FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60

CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
COLUMBIA, SC
mercerbears.com

Bears Finish at SoCon Championship

GREENVILLE,SC - The Mercer Bears concluded their 2022 season tonight after a 0-3 loss to Western Carolina in the first round of the Southern Conference Championship. Set One | The teams stayed close for most of the match with Jaida Howell picking up multiple kills to keep the Bears in the lead. The Catamounts went on a 5-0 scoring run to tie it at 12 and take the lead. After the first timeout, WCU would continue to dominate with another 5-0 scoring run cut short due to a kill from Keira McCarles. An impressive block by Annie Howell slowed the Catamount's momentum, but it would not be enough and WCU took the set, 25-18.
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Bears Return Home Against Winthrop

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's basketball program (1-2) hosts Winthrop (2-2) on Saturday, November 19 at 2 p.m. at Hawkins Arena. This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two teams and the first in Macon since November 1997. Winthrop won the most recent matchup with the Bears...
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

SoCon Tournament Set for this Weekend

Macon, GA - The Mercer volleyball team will travel to Greenville, S.C. this weekend for the 2022 Southern Conference Championship. Mercer claimed the No. 6 Mercer (10-18, 6-10) spot thanks to a win this past weekend against Wofford. They will face Western Carolina in the last match on Friday. Western Carolina won both regular-season matches via sweep, on Sept. 24 at home and on Oct. 21 in Macon, Georgia.
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Game Preview: No. 16 Mercer Visits SoCon Champs in No. 9 Samford

MACON, Ga. – Mercer travels to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the regular season conference champion Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. » Teams: Mercer (7-3, 5-2) at Samford (9-1, 7-0) » Location: Birmingham, Ala. | Page Seibert Stadium (6,700) 
MACON, GA
wfmynews2.com

13 Triad high schools are in the running for the state championship

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's the 3rd of the high school football playoffs-- and the Triad--has made its presence felt---throughout these first two rounds. We started with a total of 254 teams, now we are down to just 64. As each division has reached its Sweet 16'. 13 Triad schools are still alive and fighting to be named state champions.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfu.edu

WFU in the news: Nov. 7-13

Philosophy and Piano Performance double major and refugee advocate Alice Hauser has been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at England’s Oxford University beginning in the fall of 2023. She was among 32 Americans chosen by the Rhodes Trust who were selected on Nov. 12 from among 840 candidates endorsed by 244 different colleges. She is the 15th Wake Forest Rhodes Scholar since 1986. Two other Wake Forest students and fellow scholars, Tal Feldman and Ashley Peake, were also named finalists for the Rhodes. – 11/13/2022.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Clues of Displacement: The Gentriﬁcation of Winston-Salem’s Silver Hill

The following excerpt is taken from the article “Clues of Displacement: The Gentrification of Silver Hill,” a chapter from the book What People Leave Behind: Marks, Traces, Footprints and their Relevance to Knowledge Society, published in October. Feature photo: Aunt Angeline’s Birthday Party in Silver Hill, 1943 [photo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

