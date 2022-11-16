Read full article on original website
mercerbears.com
Wake Forest Pulls Away in Second Half to Defeat Mercer, 70-45
MACON, Ga. - The Mercer women's basketball played a strong first half, but was unable to build on it in the second half as Wake Forest pulled away for a 70-45 win on Thursday afternoon from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Bears held a one point lead after the first quarter,...
FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
mercerbears.com
Bears Finish at SoCon Championship
GREENVILLE,SC - The Mercer Bears concluded their 2022 season tonight after a 0-3 loss to Western Carolina in the first round of the Southern Conference Championship. Set One | The teams stayed close for most of the match with Jaida Howell picking up multiple kills to keep the Bears in the lead. The Catamounts went on a 5-0 scoring run to tie it at 12 and take the lead. After the first timeout, WCU would continue to dominate with another 5-0 scoring run cut short due to a kill from Keira McCarles. An impressive block by Annie Howell slowed the Catamount's momentum, but it would not be enough and WCU took the set, 25-18.
247Sports
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
mercerbears.com
Bears Return Home Against Winthrop
MACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's basketball program (1-2) hosts Winthrop (2-2) on Saturday, November 19 at 2 p.m. at Hawkins Arena. This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two teams and the first in Macon since November 1997. Winthrop won the most recent matchup with the Bears...
mercerbears.com
SoCon Tournament Set for this Weekend
Macon, GA - The Mercer volleyball team will travel to Greenville, S.C. this weekend for the 2022 Southern Conference Championship. Mercer claimed the No. 6 Mercer (10-18, 6-10) spot thanks to a win this past weekend against Wofford. They will face Western Carolina in the last match on Friday. Western Carolina won both regular-season matches via sweep, on Sept. 24 at home and on Oct. 21 in Macon, Georgia.
mercerbears.com
Game Preview: No. 16 Mercer Visits SoCon Champs in No. 9 Samford
MACON, Ga. – Mercer travels to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the regular season conference champion Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. » Teams: Mercer (7-3, 5-2) at Samford (9-1, 7-0) » Location: Birmingham, Ala. | Page Seibert Stadium (6,700)
wfmynews2.com
13 Triad high schools are in the running for the state championship
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's the 3rd of the high school football playoffs-- and the Triad--has made its presence felt---throughout these first two rounds. We started with a total of 254 teams, now we are down to just 64. As each division has reached its Sweet 16'. 13 Triad schools are still alive and fighting to be named state champions.
Draughn pulls off road win over Thomasville in third round: HSOT Postgame
David Jones and Jeff Link from Scoreboard Radio joined the HSOT Postgame Show to break down the 19-14 win for Draughn over 3-seed Thomasville in the third round of the 1A playoffs.
alamancenews.com
Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams
Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
Play of the Night, from Independence vs. Grimsley
(WGHP) — This week’s play of the night comes from the Independence vs. Grimsley game.
WBTV
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a Friday night football game this past week, Tylin McDowell took a pretty good hit while on the field for Mt. Pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t thrilled, but his father, Tim, said he was otherwise himself.
Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
Southwest Guilford principal transforming what student discipline looks like
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since taking the seat as principal of Southwest Guilford High School in 2020, Dr. Angela Monell has been actively working to reverse a nationwide statistic that has impacted students at her school. Monell is not your average principal. She knows her students well, and they all have their own special bond […]
wfu.edu
WFU in the news: Nov. 7-13
Philosophy and Piano Performance double major and refugee advocate Alice Hauser has been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at England’s Oxford University beginning in the fall of 2023. She was among 32 Americans chosen by the Rhodes Trust who were selected on Nov. 12 from among 840 candidates endorsed by 244 different colleges. She is the 15th Wake Forest Rhodes Scholar since 1986. Two other Wake Forest students and fellow scholars, Tal Feldman and Ashley Peake, were also named finalists for the Rhodes. – 11/13/2022.
wschronicle.com
2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards honor women of color in our community
The 2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards Gala was back in full swing this past Saturday, Nov. 12, serving as Winston-Salem’s highest honor for women of color, sponsored by the Legacy Foundation for Women. This yearly award gala highlights and recognizes women who are leaving a legacy in their local community.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man beaten in a Georgia jail now imprisoned in Guilford County
Jarrett Hobbs was first arrested for driving without a license and drug possession. His attorneys said the beating was unwarranted.
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
triad-city-beat.com
Clues of Displacement: The Gentriﬁcation of Winston-Salem’s Silver Hill
The following excerpt is taken from the article “Clues of Displacement: The Gentrification of Silver Hill,” a chapter from the book What People Leave Behind: Marks, Traces, Footprints and their Relevance to Knowledge Society, published in October. Feature photo: Aunt Angeline’s Birthday Party in Silver Hill, 1943 [photo...
