On Newsstands Now: Here's Everything You'll Find in CityBeat's Gift Guide

Though it's hard to believe, Black Friday, the unofficial start of holiday shopping, is next week. While it's easy to scour Amazon and other big-box retailers to find those special gifts for your friends and family this year, making the effort to shop locally for presents can be extra rewarding (and just as easy). Need some help finding the Cincinnati shop to suit your specific gifting needs? We've got you covered. Whether you're shopping for a comic book-loving friend, an art-loving partner or a fashion-savvy sibling, you're sure to find unique and thoughtful gifts in CityBeat 's Gift Guide. Read CityBeat 's latest issue, out on newsstands now , to read the Gift Guide and other stories.



By Kelsey Graham and CityBeat Staff

The winter holiday season is quickly approaching, and with it begins the mad rush to get the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Finding unique and tailor-made items is a time-consuming and stress-inducing task – but it doesn't have to be. Skip the online shopping and instead take this time to explore and embrace the holidays by shopping in the Queen City with our gift guide. Here, you’ll find 30 local businesses voted the “best” by readers in CityBeat's 2022 Best Of Cincinnati issue , from the best gift shop and best overall boutique to the best record store and best jeweler. Read CityBeat 's Gift Guide to find that perfect local gift for everyone on your list .

Cincinnati TikTok Influencer Adelia Killian Aims to Change the Plus-Size Influencer Industry

By Bryn Dippold

On Instagram, Adelia Killian posts about plus-sized fashion and her personal life – with the streets of Cincinnati and her bright, airy apartment as the backdrop – to more than 15,600 followers. Her TikTok audience of almost 200,000 followers receives similar content, including videos about “romanticizing” the Midwest, how to dress trendy at any size and content for expectant mothers. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about how Killian plans to use her platform for good .

Hebrew Union College’s Skirball Museum Exhibit Explores the Legacy of Cincinnati’s Jewish Community

By Tyler Friedman

A new exhibition at Hebrew Union College's Skirball Museum is an exercise in remembrance. Jewish Cincinnati: A Photographic Record presents 36 works by artist J. Miles Wolf that merge architectural photography and archival images into collaged aides-mémoire that document Cincinnati’s illustrious Jewish past and the traces that have survived into the present. Read CityBeat 's story to find out more about the Jewish history illuminated in Skirball's newest exhibition .

Xavier University's 'Our Town' Tells a Story of Loss, Love and Connection

By CityBeat Theater Critic Rick Pender

In 1938, playwright Thornton Wilder’s Our Town won the Pulitzer Prize for drama. Staged simply with almost no scenery but featuring a stage manager as a kindly narrator, gently guiding audiences through the action, it’s about the daily lives of two families as their children fall in love, marry and eventually die. The story is set in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, in the first decade of the 20th century. But Wilder’s themes had a universality that continues to ring true today. Read CityBeat 's story to find out what Xavier's adaptation of the famous play has in store for audiences .

Milkman Gives Burgers and Shakes an Elevated Twist in Over-the-Rhine

By Kelsey Graham

Like many restaurants, Revolution Rotisserie in Over-the-Rhine closed its doors in March 2021 due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, owner Nick Pesola of Pesola Hospitality Group already had an idea for a new concept to be housed in Revolution Rotisserie’s location upon its closure: Milkman. The restaurant officially opened its doors on Sept. 6 , almost unrecognizable compared to what the space looked like before. Read CityBeat 's story to find out what's on the menu at Milkman .

25 Iconic Cincinnati Restaurants That Will Impress Your Out-of-Town Guests This Holiday Season

By CityBeat Staff

When your family and friends visit you in Cincinnati, you want to show the city off! And there may be no better way to get a feel for the Queen City than through its food and drink scene. Whether you want to take your out-of-towners to try our version of chili at Skyline, experience a restaurant like Arnold's Bar & Grill – which is well over 100 years old or confirm just how amazing Graeter's ice cream is, there's an iconic spot in every corner of this city to enjoy a good meal and drink. Read CityBeat 's story to find out which restaurants made it on the list .

Jess Shoman of Tenci Discusses Role of Memories in Their Music Ahead of Cincinnati Show

By Katrina Eresman

Memories play an essential role in Jess Shoman’s music. Shoman’s Chicago-based bedroom-folk project started in 2018 and quickly evolved into Tenci. Now a band of four with their sophomore album A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing fresh off the press, Shoman continues to draw inspiration from their past. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about Tenci's latest album and what to expect at their upcoming show at MOTR Pub .

Sound Advice: Will Hoge to Bring Raucous Musical Storytelling to Upcoming Greater Cincinnati Show

By Greg Gaston

With over 20 years of experience and 12 records, Will Hoge long ago achieved veteran status in the Americana world. He was even nominated for a Grammy for his song, “Even If it Breaks Your Heart,” covered by the Eli Young Band — which soared to the first spot on Billboard’s “Hot Country Songs” chart in 2012. But Hoge is no folkie; most of his songs feature his three-piece combo with raucous, electric guitar and mid tempo pacing, at times reminiscent of Steve Earle and his blue-collar, country rock. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about Hoge's upcoming performance at the Southgate House Revival .

Sound Advice: An Immersive Sonic Experience Awaits at Onetta's Cincinnati Show

By Eric Bates

Since 2019, post-punk dream pop band Onetta has worked to develop a live sound designed to surround their audience in a full, immersive sonic experience. With jangly guitars and chorus tinted bass, the Cincinnati-based band promises to bring the listener on a lush, yet heavy, shoegaze journey. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about the local band .

Sound Advice: Machine Head to Bring Unique 'Electric Happy Hour (Live)' Tour to Cincinnati

By Nick Grever

Confidence may not be able to get you everywhere, but in heavy metal it certainly can get you pretty damn far. For California-based thrashers Machine Head, their confidence, along with decades of experience and consistently hellacious riffs, have gotten them further than most. Now, over 30 years since their inception, the band is confident enough to try something they’ve never done before: write and record a concept album. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about the band's new concept album and upcoming Cincinnati tour date .



