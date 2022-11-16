Arnold, CA – Caltrans has partnered with Calaveras County to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs on local highways. Six community meetings were scheduled for this month to get public feedback. 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4, as detailed here with a list of those meetings. One had to be canceled due to a storm that dumped snow in the Arnold area last week, as reported here. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, November 17, at the Independence Hall Community Center located at 1445 Blagen Road in Arnold. The meeting is two hours long, beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 6 p.m. Those with questions or that want more information regarding the signs project can contact David Gower at (209) 693-3497.

ARNOLD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO