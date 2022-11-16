Read full article on original website
Mother Lode Views Focuses On Christmas Town Sonora
Sonora, CA — Many new community activities are planned this holiday season as part of the expansion of Christmas Town Sonora. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn and committee member Ann Segerstrom. As reported earlier, Sonora will have horse and...
Caltrans Reschedules Arnold Monument Sign Meeting
Arnold, CA – Caltrans has partnered with Calaveras County to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs on local highways. Six community meetings were scheduled for this month to get public feedback. 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4, as detailed here with a list of those meetings. One had to be canceled due to a storm that dumped snow in the Arnold area last week, as reported here. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, November 17, at the Independence Hall Community Center located at 1445 Blagen Road in Arnold. The meeting is two hours long, beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 6 p.m. Those with questions or that want more information regarding the signs project can contact David Gower at (209) 693-3497.
Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season
Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
Making Sure The Public Is Prepared For Emergencies
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will hold three classes this weekend. The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may occur where they live. Local CERT programs train and organize teams of volunteers to assist their families, neighbors, co-workers, and other community members during emergencies when professional responders may not be immediately available to provide assistance.
Tourism In Tuolumne County
Mother Lode Views focused on tourism trends in Tuolumne County and efforts to attract new visitors to the region. The guests were Visit Tuolumne County President and CEO Lisa Mayo and the Director of Marketing Katie Kirkland.
Arakawa, Janice
Janice Marie Arakawa, born February 7, 1955 in San Francisco, California passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation. Date of Death: 11/08/2022. Age: 67. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Saturday, December 10,...
Update: Motorcycle Vs. Truck Crash On HWY 108 Turns Deadly
Update at 1:50 p.m.: The CHP is now reporting this as a fatal collision in Jamestown on Highway 108, where traffic is slow going as officers continue to direct traffic. Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The CHP hopes to completely reopen the highway within the hour. The collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the Chicken Ranch Road intersection, and additional details can be viewed below.
Richardson-Gonzalez, Taniel
Taniel Thomas Richardson-Gonzalez, born December 12, 1993 in Sonora, California passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Celebration of his Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 11/12/2022. Age: 28. Residence: Sonora, CA. Celebration of...
Madden, Ronald
Ronald D. Madden, 85, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/15/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Updated Election Results From Calaveras
Calaveras, CA– Election results have been updated in Calaveras. Approximately 200 ballots have yet to be counted. The current count does include provisional and challenged signature ballots. Voters that were notified that their signature was missing or did not match the voter registration file can return the form through November 28th. All vote center returns have been audited and all ballot stock is accounted for. The manual hand count began on Friday in order to verify the equipment tabulated the votes for each contest correctly.
Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora
Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora. The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.
Unruly Customer Allegedly Threatens Business Owner
Jamestown, CA – A customer threatens a Jamestown business owner, and the argument erupts into a physical fight. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Seco Street near Jim Brady Road in Jamestown recently for a report of a physical altercation and threats. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed that when deputies arrived, they spoke to the owner, who told deputies his employees reported an unknown man trespassing on his property and being aggressive towards them.
Update: Fire Near Camanche Reservoir
Update at 12:40 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire east of Camanche Reservoir in the Clements area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out just after noon in some grass along Chile Camp Road near De Los Angeles Road, between Camanche Parkway and Campo Seco Road, north of Highway 12. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at an estimated three acres in size. She added that there were no injuries or structures damaged by the blaze. Crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment and then mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the fire is under investigation.
Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 2:15 p.m.: Fire resources have extinguished a shed fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews were able to knock down the blaze before any flames were able to spread to nearby grass. A small crew will remain on the scene to mop up for about an hour and what ignited the fire is under investigation.
Ambulance Responds To Calaveras Rollover Crash
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 26 near Shelton Road in Calaveras County. The CHP reports that a white pickup truck went off the highway and flipped over. No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Several other drivers have pulled over to assist. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area. The incident occurred shortly before 7:25am.
Officials Investigating Early Morning Vehicle Fire
Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters and CHP officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle on fire at around 1:30am on Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, west of Copperopolis. The fire was extinguished and there was no plate on the vehicle. Details surrounding the incident are unknown. Law enforcement officials remain in the area this morning. The vehicle is parked off the highway.
Three Mariposa County Drug Busts
Mariposa County, CA – Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies used “proactive enforcement” to take nearly 40 grams of meth off the streets. Over the last week, sheriff’s officials reported that drug-related arrests were the result of traffic stops. They added, “During each stop, the deputies recognized signs of criminal activity.”
Game Two Of High School Football Playoffs
Sonora, CA — After both teams won their first playoff games last weekend, the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears will hit the gridiron again tonight. The Wildcats are the second seed in the Division Five bracket of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section playoffs after beating tenth-seed Center High last Friday night, 15-48. They will again be on their home turf tonight. If Sonora wins, the team will head to the championship game, playing the winner of the Sutter Huskies (1st seed) and Escalon Cougars (5th seed) game. The Wildcats will take on sixth-seeded Dixon at 7 p.m. at Dunlavy Field, and the game can be heard live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.
