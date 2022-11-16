Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmakers may have excess $1 billion to use in upcoming budget
Bolstered by high revenue projections, Nebraska lawmakers may have more than $1 billion in excess funding to use in the upcoming budget. Nebraska’s Tax Rate Review Committee met Thursday to hear the latest report on the financial status of the next state budget, which covers fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will use the information to draft his proposed budget, though it ultimately will fall to the Legislature to pass a budget package.
Goins will remain Nebraska economic development director
Tony Goins will be retained as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday. "Tony has a proven track record of executive experience that has created value and a business mindset for the state of Nebraska," Pillen said. Goins has served as director of the...
'Only in Nebraska': NU announces $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska on Friday announced a campaign to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, as well as academic and research programs. Launched in an online event for NU employees, "Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University's Future" also aims to engage more than 150,000 donors.
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Peru State art exhibit offers view of 1950s Nebraska through lens of sheriff's deputy
Long before he was a business instructor at Peru State College, Max Kathol was known for other things across Southeast Nebraska. He'd grown up behind the counter of his parents' jewelry shop in Plattsmouth, where he was born and raised, and went on to flip and preserve modern and historic houses, serve in economic development roles in three Nebraska cities and, along the way, he developed a reputation as "a seller of all items," he says.
