UFC 284: Alex Volkanovski has surprising reaction to interim title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett

Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
Usman Nurmagomedov routs Patricky Freire to win Bellator title
Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of MMA legend Khabib, dominated Patricky "Pitbull" Freire to capture the Bellator lightweight title Friday night.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal will ‘gladly beat the living s—t’ out of ‘p—sy’ Gilbert Burns, calls for England showdown
Jorge Masvidal appears more ready than ever to punch Gilbert Burns in the face. The former Welterweight title challengers have been linked to one another for several months now, expressing interest in a potential fight. However, claims from Burns’ side allude to Masvidal not wanting to sign a bout agreement and recently turned down a date for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Burns’ home country, Brazil.
Dustin Poirier shoots down clash with Beneil Dariush next: “That one’s not super exciting”
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier isn’t very high on a clash with Beneil Dariush. ‘The Diamond’ returned to action last weekend at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden. Standing opposite the former interim champion was Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ was fresh off his knockout win over Tony Ferguson in May and was again on the hunt for gold.
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream
Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
Renato Moicano suggests himself as Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent: “Moicano wants the money, McGregor has the money”
UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano would love to welcome back Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. During the defeat to ‘The Diamond’, McGregor broke his leg. Due to the devastating injury, he’s been forced to spend well over a year on the sidelines.
Exclusive: Kevin Lee Names Three Ex-UFC Stars He’d Like To Return Against… Including Nate Diaz
Kevin Lee has been ‘dying’ to get a fight lined up. The lightweight star has been sidelined for a good portion of 2022 with a knee injury, following his last victory over Diego Sanchez in March. Fast forward to now, Lee is back on his feet and ready to fight once again, ideally in January.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold
Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!
A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
Video | Dillon Danis gets into altercation with KSI and punched by Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing weigh-in
Dillon Danis got into multiple altercations during a weigh-in for Misfits Boxing 3 earlier today. The jiu-jitsu artist has been out of the Bellator cage since a submission win over Max Humphrey. That win moved Danis forward to 2-0 in his MMA career, but he hasn’t seemed that interested in fighting in the sport anyway. He’s since targeted a move to boxing.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’
Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ KSI knows he and Deji could beat ‘borderline disrespectful’ Floyd Mayweather
J.J. “KSI” Olatunji wasn’t pleased to see his brother, Deji Olatunji, toyed with against boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in their recent exhibition match. This past weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mayweather had his most fun time performing in an exhibition yet. The all-time great faced basically zero resistance from his novice counterpart en route to a sixth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Despite the result, KSI still feels his brother has what it takes to beat someone of Mayweather’s greatness.
Aljamain Sterling confident he can outwrestle Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo: “He’s just so much smaller”
Despite Henry Cejudo being a credentialled wrestler, Aljamain Sterling fancies his chances in beating the Olympic gold medallist in a freestyle match. Sterling recently made the second defence of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 by stopping TJ Dillashaw in the second round. The victory marked the 33-year-olds eighth consecutive win in the division. The bantamweight division is arguably the most stacked in the UFC at the moment, which leaves fans wondering who will embark as the next contender for the 135-pound strap.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
Patricky Freire relishing in underdog status against Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288: “It motivates me a lot”
Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire is fine with being the underdog against Usman Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian is set to make his first title defense tomorrow night at Bellator 288. Freire famously captured the belt in his rematch with Peter Queally last November. In that outing, he won by second-round knockout, finally winning gold after a decade in the promotion.
Rashad Evans reveals the brutal mistake he made during one of his previous weight cuts: “I was crying”
UFC legend Rashad Evans has spoken about the big mistake he made when cutting weight for one of his fights. The process of weight cutting in mixed martial arts is, more often than not, awful. It’s strenuous, it impacts the body, and it can have long-term effects. Alas, the...
MMAmania.com
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4
Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
