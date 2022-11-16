ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental

Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
ELMORE CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Vigil marking one year since Julius Jones' commutation held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday evening, the Julius Jones Coalition held a vigil marking one year since the Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) commuted his execution. Jones was found guilty in connection to the shooting death of Paul Howell in a 1999 Edmond carjacking, and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City sees the fastest rent increase in the nation

We've seen the headlines rent is on the rise across the country and it's going up fast. In Oklahoma City, we saw some of the highest price increases. Rent is up across the nation, up almost 9% compared to last year, with a median monthly national rent of more than $2,000, according to rent.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE: Shaka

Its time to warm up with some delicious Hawaiian food from Shaka, todays CHEF'STORE kitchen. Shaka is located at 308 NW 10th Street in OKC. And you van give them a call at 405-724-7681. And you can shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Connecticut

The OKC Animal Shelter has over 400 pets that need a forever home. They're launching a program where you can foster a pet over the holidays. OKC Animal Welfare brought in the cutest dog looking for a forever home... meet Connecticut. If you want to see what animals are up...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Native American Fall Craft Show

Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

