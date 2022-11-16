ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

eckerd.edu

New Eckerd College faculty member expands conversation beyond classroom

Cristina Delano, Ph.D., holds a Spanish-student conversation table with her colleague Axel Presas, Ph.D., on a Tuesday in the Eckerd College Main Cafeteria. Photos by Penh Alicandro ’22. Assistant Professor of Spanish Cristina Delano, Ph.D., started a conversation table in the Main Cafeteria to encourage her students to practice...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Gibbs High School Class of ’68 passes the torch

ST. PETERSBURG — Classes Unite, LLC, will continue a more than 50-year legacy of excellence that the Gibbs High School Class of 1968, Inc. started decades ago. For years, the Gibbs Class of 1968 provided thousands of dollars in scholarships to local African-American youths, and now, thanks to Classes Unite, the tradition will continue.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Legal legacy carries on at Seminole firm

SEMINOLE — DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis recently hosted a swearing-in ceremony for the newest addition to their legal team, Michael D. Cavonis. Michael will be working closely with Paul R. Cavonis, his father, practicing in the areas of probate and probate and trust litigation. The younger Cavonis holds an...
SEMINOLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum

Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
eckerd.edu

Eckerd College Seville Study Center welcomes first batch of students

Eckerd students are venturing around Seville during their semester in Spain to spots like Málaga, a port city on Spain’s southern coast. Photo by Emily Farrell ’23. Emily Farrell has an early flight from Seville, Spain, to Barcelona, but the Eckerd College senior international business and Spanish student from Miami, Florida, wakes in a panic to a phone call from her friend also going on the trip. Emily forgot to set her alarm.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business

Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Transportation tech company brings jobs to Tampa Bay

Austin-based Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, recently opened an expansive Tampa office with plans to hire hundreds of new employees. Arrive officials made the formal announcement Thursday morning. However, the new 26,000-square-foot Westshore office, the company’s first in the Southeast, opened Nov. 7 with an initial cohort of 47 people.
TAMPA, FL
constructiondive.com

Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Giant jet boat's debut makes waves

Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
TAMPA, FL

