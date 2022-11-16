Eckerd students are venturing around Seville during their semester in Spain to spots like Málaga, a port city on Spain’s southern coast. Photo by Emily Farrell ’23. Emily Farrell has an early flight from Seville, Spain, to Barcelona, but the Eckerd College senior international business and Spanish student from Miami, Florida, wakes in a panic to a phone call from her friend also going on the trip. Emily forgot to set her alarm.

