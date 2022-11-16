Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
eckerd.edu
Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College celebrates 40 years of resilience
The Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College held a 40th Birthday Party for the organization on Nov. 8 at Tampa Bay Watch. There was cake, a steel drum band, Hawaiian shirts and a crowd of more than 120 all gathered to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College.
eckerd.edu
New Eckerd College faculty member expands conversation beyond classroom
Cristina Delano, Ph.D., holds a Spanish-student conversation table with her colleague Axel Presas, Ph.D., on a Tuesday in the Eckerd College Main Cafeteria. Photos by Penh Alicandro ’22. Assistant Professor of Spanish Cristina Delano, Ph.D., started a conversation table in the Main Cafeteria to encourage her students to practice...
The Weekly Challenger
Gibbs High School Class of ’68 passes the torch
ST. PETERSBURG — Classes Unite, LLC, will continue a more than 50-year legacy of excellence that the Gibbs High School Class of 1968, Inc. started decades ago. For years, the Gibbs Class of 1968 provided thousands of dollars in scholarships to local African-American youths, and now, thanks to Classes Unite, the tradition will continue.
Beach Beacon
Legal legacy carries on at Seminole firm
SEMINOLE — DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis recently hosted a swearing-in ceremony for the newest addition to their legal team, Michael D. Cavonis. Michael will be working closely with Paul R. Cavonis, his father, practicing in the areas of probate and probate and trust litigation. The younger Cavonis holds an...
stpetecatalyst.com
Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum
Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
eckerd.edu
Eckerd College Seville Study Center welcomes first batch of students
Eckerd students are venturing around Seville during their semester in Spain to spots like Málaga, a port city on Spain’s southern coast. Photo by Emily Farrell ’23. Emily Farrell has an early flight from Seville, Spain, to Barcelona, but the Eckerd College senior international business and Spanish student from Miami, Florida, wakes in a panic to a phone call from her friend also going on the trip. Emily forgot to set her alarm.
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
10NEWS
'Tampa Crossroads' board resigns after abrupt close
The board president tells us, "No one reason was provided." Meanwhile, many employees have yet to receive a *paycheck from their final weeks of work.
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
WMNF
Pinellas County School Board approves new contract raising teacher pay, starting salary to $50k
After months of negotiations, the Pinellas County School Board unanimously approved a new contract agreement on Tuesday that delivers pay raises for over 7,000 teachers and instructional staff in Pinellas County public schools, as well as more paid planning days, supplements, and one-time bonuses for longtime educators. “This is a...
fox13news.com
More than 20 Hillsborough children finally placed with forever families on National Adoption Day
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Judge Miriam Valkenburg took the bench with a team of teddy bears by her side. "I’m not used to walking into a courtroom and seeing a bunch of smiles usually people are very unhappy," Valkenburg said as she greeted the gallery. It was the happiest...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business
Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
stpetecatalyst.com
Transportation tech company brings jobs to Tampa Bay
Austin-based Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, recently opened an expansive Tampa office with plans to hire hundreds of new employees. Arrive officials made the formal announcement Thursday morning. However, the new 26,000-square-foot Westshore office, the company’s first in the Southeast, opened Nov. 7 with an initial cohort of 47 people.
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
fox13news.com
Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain the
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
