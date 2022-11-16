ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson Police Department help protect homes during holiday travel

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police department is giving residents extra peace of mind as they travel during the holidays with their Vacation Watch Program. Residents will submit basic details about their homes and other important information they want officers to know through the Vacation Watch Request Form. After the submission is verified with the homeowner, patrol officers in the neighborhood will periodically check on the house for signs of a problem.
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Overcoming Jackson County ISD cyberattack could take several weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still working tonight to get its computer servers back online nearly a week after hackers took control. Cybersecurity experts said it could take several weeks before everything is back to normal for students. “It’s not a matter of if...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Silver Bells in the City kicks off the holiday season in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the snow and cold, tens of thousands of people made their way to downtown Lansing to celebrate Silver Bells in the City. The 25th annual Electric Light parade kicked things off making its way down Michigan Avenue. This year’s state Christmas tree is a 63-foot...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tommy’s Express Car Wash gears up the community for winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash is joining News 10, Sylvan Learning Center, Modern Woodman and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan. They are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North Grand River Avenue at Culver Avenue is closed in both directions, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m. The crash happened in between North Martin Luther King Jr....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson police offering $1,000 reward for information on alleged shooter

Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who pulled an AR-15 style rifle on officers who responded to a call for gunshots in the 600 block of Mechanic St. Friday, November 11. The full statement from the City of Jackson is below.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Slow down! Municipalities across Michigan see multiple crashes, pileups

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down following several crashes Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, a Michigan State Police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Barry County and Verona Road in Calhoun County saw a 17-vehicle pileup. On Friday, US-23 was closed...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

November Snow crashes

Blaze is a Belgian Malinois trained for patrol, tracking, and detecting narcotics. Cedar Point is celebrating the 25th year of HalloWeekends, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15. Eaton Rapids shelter in place order issued. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT. A shelter in place order was issued for...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

‘No contract, no coffee’ - Lansing Township participates in ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 Starbucks employees across the country are holding a nationwide strike called The Red Cup Rebellion. The Red Cup Rebellion happens on the same day thousands of customers will visit Starbucks for a branded, red, holiday cup. Lake Lansing is not the only Starbucks location fighting for a fair contract -- more than 100 stores are joining together for the national Unfair Labor Practice Strike.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

