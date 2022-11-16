Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Jackson Police Department help protect homes during holiday travel
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police department is giving residents extra peace of mind as they travel during the holidays with their Vacation Watch Program. Residents will submit basic details about their homes and other important information they want officers to know through the Vacation Watch Request Form. After the submission is verified with the homeowner, patrol officers in the neighborhood will periodically check on the house for signs of a problem.
150 Thanksgiving turkeys handed out during Jackson police drive-thru event
JACKSON, MI -- Hundreds of cars wrapped around the corner of E. Washington Ave. on Wednesday in hopes of getting a free Thanksgiving turkey courtesy of the Jackson Police Department. The department hosted the Turkey Drive-Thru event at the Commonwealth Commerce Center, 209 E. Washington Ave., on Nov. 16. The...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
Witness describes 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — You can expect delays and closures along US 131 Friday evening. In Kalamazoo County, first responders are tending to a 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound from D Avenue. Michigan State Police said there were some minor injuries and you're asked to find another route.
16 dogs seized from Mason home
All of the dogs were taken to the Ingham Animal Control shelter where they will receive proper care.
WILX-TV
Overcoming Jackson County ISD cyberattack could take several weeks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still working tonight to get its computer servers back online nearly a week after hackers took control. Cybersecurity experts said it could take several weeks before everything is back to normal for students. “It’s not a matter of if...
WILX-TV
Silver Bells in the City kicks off the holiday season in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the snow and cold, tens of thousands of people made their way to downtown Lansing to celebrate Silver Bells in the City. The 25th annual Electric Light parade kicked things off making its way down Michigan Avenue. This year’s state Christmas tree is a 63-foot...
WILX-TV
Tommy’s Express Car Wash gears up the community for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash is joining News 10, Sylvan Learning Center, Modern Woodman and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan. They are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.
WLNS
Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North Grand River Avenue at Culver Avenue is closed in both directions, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m. The crash happened in between North Martin Luther King Jr....
WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
Cops respond to CVS about drunk man, who tells them he did 4-5 shots of Fireball before driving
Troy Police responded to a CVS store on a report that man who was “believed to be drunk” was trying to leave the store to get into his vehicle and drive.
WKHM
Jackson police offering $1,000 reward for information on alleged shooter
Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who pulled an AR-15 style rifle on officers who responded to a call for gunshots in the 600 block of Mechanic St. Friday, November 11. The full statement from the City of Jackson is below.
WILX-TV
Slow down! Municipalities across Michigan see multiple crashes, pileups
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down following several crashes Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, a Michigan State Police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Barry County and Verona Road in Calhoun County saw a 17-vehicle pileup. On Friday, US-23 was closed...
WILX-TV
November Snow crashes
Blaze is a Belgian Malinois trained for patrol, tracking, and detecting narcotics. Cedar Point is celebrating the 25th year of HalloWeekends, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15. Eaton Rapids shelter in place order issued. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT. A shelter in place order was issued for...
Interested in a career in child care? There's a fair for you in Jackson
This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can collaborate with local experts at the Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on the second floor of City Hall.
WILX-TV
‘No contract, no coffee’ - Lansing Township participates in ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 Starbucks employees across the country are holding a nationwide strike called The Red Cup Rebellion. The Red Cup Rebellion happens on the same day thousands of customers will visit Starbucks for a branded, red, holiday cup. Lake Lansing is not the only Starbucks location fighting for a fair contract -- more than 100 stores are joining together for the national Unfair Labor Practice Strike.
Battle Creek declares snow emergency starting at noon Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — To make it easier for plow crews to clear snow off of city streets, Battle Creek plans to declare a snow emergency at noon Saturday. A snow emergency means parking on all city streets is prohibited. This makes it much easier for snow plows to efficiently clean up the wintry mess.
Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
WILX-TV
‘Are our kids safe at home?’ - Mid-Michigan parents want answers after cyberattack
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be open Thursday, although students will have limited access to technology. Background: Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack. The schools have been closed since Monday because of a ransomware attack at the Jackson...
Authorities cracking down on human trafficking with CATA bus drivers
CATA is debuting the ELERTS See Say app, which lets people anonymously report safety risks and suspicious activities.
Comments / 2