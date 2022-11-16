ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

247Sports

Breaking: In-state edge David Caulker flips to Iowa State

Iowa State offered Des Moines North high three-star edge David Caulker back in May, and there was some positive buzz and confidence that he would eventually be a Cyclone, including a Crystal Ball pick. Now things have come full circle, and after Caulker was an Iowa commit for nearly half of the calendar year, Caulker has flipped to Iowa State in the class of 2023.
AMES, IA
AllHuskers

Volleyball: No. 6 Nebraska at Iowa Tonight

The final road match of the season is a border battle for No. 6 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers are at Iowa tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from exactly a week ago when Big Red earned the dominant sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska is 22-3 on the season...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Live Updates: First Quarter; Iowa 3, Minnesota 0

The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and are hoping to keep that winning streak alive against Minnesota. Throughout Saturday's game, HawkeyeInsider will be providing live commentary, updates, analysis and more. Stay tuned to this article for the latest. 1st Quarter:. 15:00- Iowa wins the opening coin toss and defers...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Comeback

Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC

The SEC has been widely considered the best and most dominant conference across college football for quite a long time with five of the past seven national champions coming from the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers winning the past three College Football Playoff titles. But according to one Michigan Read more... The post Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AllTrojans

Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?

The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA.  The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be ...
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Scorebook Live

Van Meter uses early lead to roll past West Sioux

By Chris Short | Photos by Matthew Putney  CEDAR FALLS – Van Meter got off to an early lead and used a big-play defense to claim the Class 1A Iowa state championship Friday, rolling past West Sioux 35-7. The Bulldogs, who also beat the Falcons for the championship game last season (17-14), got ...
VAN METER, IA
Scorebook Live

Iowa's best wrestlers: Meet the state's top 106-pounders

By Dana Becker  With the state’s smallest weight class in terms of size, it can be difficult to figure out just who might be calling 106 pounds home this winter on the mats. At best, we can adjust and look to see who has competed at the weight for more than one season, or who is also just ...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM



Waterloo, IA








KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

