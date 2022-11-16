Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
WUKY
Fredrick scores 17, No. 4 Kentucky beats South Carolina State 106-63
CJ Fredrick scored 17 points to lead No. 4 Kentucky to a 106-63 win over South Carolina State. The Wildcats easily bounced back from an 86-77 double-overtime loss to unranked Michigan State two nights earlier in the Champions Classic. Chris Livingston scored 13 points, while Lance Ware and Cason Wallace...
WUKY
Green, Walker lead Kentucky past Bellarmine 63-45
Blair Green scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Kentucky women’s team overcame a slow start to top Bellarmine 63-45 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Jada Walker had 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists for the Cats, while Robyn Benton had 11 points. Maddie Scherr had six points, eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC
The SEC has been widely considered the best and most dominant conference across college football for quite a long time with five of the past seven national champions coming from the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers winning the past three College Football Playoff titles. But according to one Michigan Read more... The post Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Purdue Football Hangs on to Beat Northwestern 17-9 in Final Home Game of the Season
Aidan O'Connell threw for a season-low 159 yards, but Purdue's defense forced three second-half turnovers in a win over Northwestern. A victory next week against in-state rival Indiana would give the team at least a share of the Big Ten West title.
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for Saturday's games.
Grizzlies All-Star Morant week to week with sprained ankle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer. Memphis announced Saturday that Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain during Friday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team officials said in a statement that Morant's return timeline will be week-to-week with updates provided as appropriate.
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.
Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?
The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA. The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be ...
Bryce Young Could Stand To Use His Legs More
The Alabama quarterback is no doubt a dynamite passer, but more use of his running ability could open his game to new possibilities.
