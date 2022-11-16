Read full article on original website
Man gets into sticky situation
A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. Volunteers provide Thanksgiving meals to those in …. A decade...
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast
This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Family shares experience with child's RSV diagnosis
Children like this Colorado 4-year-old are contracting RSV at high rates and requiring serious medical attention. Talya Cunningham reports. Family shares experience with child’s RSV diagnosis. Children like this Colorado 4-year-old are contracting RSV at high rates and requiring serious medical attention. Talya Cunningham reports. Louisville holds appreciation event...
weather5280.com
Snowfall totals: Some areas see another boom snowfall as snow exits but cold persists
We had a hunch we might be low for snow totals across portions of Boulder and Jefferson counties, and are happy we did mention the potential for a foot in spots there as that's exactly what panned out. Colorado Springs we weren't as concerned about, but the city did in fact end up doing quite well with snow overnight!
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in CO-3 race
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded to Republic Lauren Boebert during a news conference Friday morning.
I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming
As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow
Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section
Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount
The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports. The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports.
Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened
Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?
Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory. Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?. Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado...
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
