ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Man gets into sticky situation

A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. Volunteers provide Thanksgiving meals to those in …. A decade...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast

This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Family shares experience with child's RSV diagnosis

Children like this Colorado 4-year-old are contracting RSV at high rates and requiring serious medical attention. Talya Cunningham reports. Family shares experience with child’s RSV diagnosis. Children like this Colorado 4-year-old are contracting RSV at high rates and requiring serious medical attention. Talya Cunningham reports. Louisville holds appreciation event...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming

As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow

Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount

The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports. The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened

Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?

Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory. Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?. Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy