loudounnow.com
Letter: Kelly Burk, Leesburg
Editor: I am honored to be re-elected mayor and thrilled to serve again as mayor of the town I love, Leesburg. Thank you to the citizens of Leesburg for trusting me to represent me as your mayor. I look forward to working with the council and our town team to continue improving our beautiful town and serving our constituents' needs.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Pledge Help for Airport Noise
County supervisors have promised a plan to help people affected by airport noise as part of their work to update the Airport Impact Overlay District designed to protect residents from that noise. As flights in and out of Dulles Airport began to pick up again after slowing down dramatically during...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
loudounnow.com
Anzivino Delivers Staffing Analysis to Purcellville Town Council
In a follow up to his initial management analysis presentation, John Anzivino on Tuesday delivered a second presentation on his analysis of Purcellville’s staffing situation to the town council. Anzivino, a municipal management consultant who previously served as the town’s interim town manager, benchmarked Purcellville’s government staffing against seven...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
loudounnow.com
Design Cabinet Presents Signatures of Loudoun Awards
The Loudoun County Design Cabinet on Tuesday announced the winners of its 2022 Signatures of Loudoun Design Excellence Program, which puts the spotlight on exceptional structures and public spaces. It is the 19th years for the awards program conducted by the volunteer group of architects, planners and engineers seeking to...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Gov’t to Offer Grants to Businesses on Renamed Roads
Loudoun County will offer grants to businesses with addresses on roads the Board of Supervisors voted to rename, to help cover the extra costs those votes created for those businesses. Supervisors on Nov. 15 allocated $443,250 for the Road Renaming Business Assistance Program, allowing businesses to apply for grants to...
loudounnow.com
INMED Awarded Aquaponics Grant
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation has awarded INMED Partnerships for Children a grant to implement its aquaponics for food production project in Leesburg. Through its Get Outdoors Fund, the VOF supports projects that increase equitable access to safe open space in Virginia’s communities. The intent of the program is to serve as a flexible table tool for addressing communities’ needs, such as access to locally produced foods and clean and safe environments for recreation and work.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ken Reid, McLean
Editor: Thank you, Loudoun Now, for the excellent coverage of the Silver Line opening to Loudoun. However, one important name was not mentioned in the article, who in my view, was probably the one Loudoun County elected official who was so instrumental to bringing Metro to Ashburn—and that is former Chairman Scott York.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Fairfax Times
Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply
Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
wfmd.com
Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race
Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County has grown tremendously over the years. Some people in Hagerstown feel the city may be losing some of its character, becoming more of a warehouse town. “When I was little, there was more farmland, and there was more open space,” Hagerstown native Teresa Hawbaker said. Hawbaker […]
Take a day trip to Winchester, Virginia
There’s so much more than apples to enjoy in Winchester, Virginia. Photo by Winchester-Frederick County Tourism. My drive from Washington, D.C., to Winchester, Virginia, took only about two hours. But when I arrived there, I felt as if I had traveled back centuries in time. When I approached the...
Student Meteorologists at Buckland Mills Elementary Compare Notes with NBC4s’ Doug Kammerer
Six second grade classes at Buckland Mills Elementary School have been learning about climate changes and the tools used to track weather conditions over time. Each student has studied weather-measuring devices and have applied that knowledge to develop their own equipment, including bracelets for tracking the Earth’s water cycle, gauges for measuring rain levels, and weathervanes for tracking the direction of the wind.
loudounnow.com
On 60th Anniversary, Dulles Airport Celebrates Loudoun Partnership
On the 60th anniversary of Dulles International Airport’s opening on Nov. 17, 1962, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials thanked Loudoun County supervisors for the airport and the county’s longstanding collaboration. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Vice President and Manager of Dulles Airport Richard Golinowski presented the county with a...
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
loudounnow.com
20 Years of Frozen Gizzards: Leesburg Race Tradition Continues Saturday
The Town of Leesburg’s Freeze Your Gizzard race celebrates its 20th anniversary Saturday. Each year, the event draws hundreds of runners to Ida Lee Park for a 5K cross country race and one-mile fun run. Participants bring donations to help restock the Loudoun Hunger Relief food pantry as the...
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on protecting yourself
Tis the season for giving but we need to be aware of those who take as well. We spoke with Frederick County’s Sheriff Lenny Millholland in our latest news maker about protecting yourself from those that might take from you. News makers are brought to you by Warren County...
