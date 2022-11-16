ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Runfy, Decentraland, and Stacks are 3 Metaverse Cryptos You Should Prioritize Buying

The rise of the virtual metaverse has led to a surge of crypto projects, creating windows of opportunity to enable crypto users to benefit from the growing metaverse sector. One such project is Runfy (RUNF), a new cryptocurrency set to enter the cryptocurrency market. Runfy (RUNF), currently on pre-sale, aims...
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
bitcoinist.com

FINL (FIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed FINL (FIN) on November 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a next-generation blockchain mainnet, FINL (FIN) is designed to...
bitcoinist.com

LBank Announces To Publish An Auditable Merkle Tree And Proof Of Reserves (POF)

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 10th, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, has recently announced that it will share its Merkle-tree proof-of-reserves, in view of recent concerns about the opaque nature of certain industry issues. LBank gave a public statement on November 9th stating that the exchange hopes to facilitate industry transparency and built a strong foundation of trust between exchanges and investors.
bitcoinist.com

Someone Paid 93 ETH In Fees For A Single Transfer On Ethereum, But Why?

Data shows someone has today paid 93 ETH in fees for a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain; here’s the likely reason behind this seemingly abnormal transfer. This Single Ethereum Transaction Took A Fees Of 93 ETH To Be Possible. At a first glance, 93 ETH in fees, and that...
bitcoinist.com

Binance CEO Suggests 6 Principles For Centralized Exchanges To Prevent FTX Fiasco

Irrespective of the analytical lens you choose, you might feel that the recent FTX debacle’s impact is heavier than other unfortunate past incidents, especially because it happened when the market was going through a bearish time. Even though it has a smaller financial impact than those of the Mt.Gox...
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List MKC Coin (MKC) on November 16, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MKC Coin (MKC) on November 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on November 16, 2022. Utilizing the...
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin Drawdown May Still Not Be Painful Enough For Bottom

The Bitcoin supply in profit metric could hint that the current bear market hasn’t been painful enough yet for the cyclical bottom to be formed. Bitcoin Supply In Profit Has Plummeted To 45% Following Crash. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, all the historical bottoms...

Comments / 0

Community Policy