ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns RB Nick Chubb Weighs in on Practice Snaps Between Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3ze9_0jD5mcXX00

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb shared how he views things with Deshaun Watson back at practice.

With Deshaun Watson returning to practice the Cleveland Browns have to find out a way to share reps between him and Jacoby Brissett. The man of few words, Nick Chubb, weighed in on the situation.

“Jacoby's our QB, it won't be awkward at all,” Chubb told the media on Wednesday. “Get Deshaun some reps, see how he's doing.”

Cleveland is preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills, a game that would be a great duel between two high end quarterbacks if it was played after week 12. For now, it’ll be Jacoby Brissett taking on Josh Allen.

The Browns will have to split some reps between now and the Houston Texans game on December 4. But if they are interested in winning football games between now and then, Brissett is still going to be getting snaps with the first-string offense while he’s the starter. At the end of the day head coach Kevin Stefanski will make the call on the reps divided but players are going to share their thoughts too.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Deshaun Watson's Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

Browns Myles Garrett: Doesn’t Matter if You’re Ready to run Through a Wall if it’s in Wrong Direction

Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Defeating Dolphins Defense Starts with Solving Star-Studded Front

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun... Watson

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft

Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller Back at Practice for Cleveland Browns

Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along... With Other Roster Moves

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
BUFFALO, NY
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup

With the Cleveland Browns needing all the breaks they can get, it looks like fate might shine on them. While the team is preparing for their game against the Buffalo Bills, they got some interesting news. The news follows weather reports showing Buffalo getting 3-6 feet of snow. So what...
CLEVELAND, OH
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy