NOLA.com
Saints sign a veteran defensive back to practice squad; release a local player
The New Orleans Saints added veteran defensive back Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released linebacker Kenny Young in a corresponding move. Yiadom was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018. He comes to the Saints with 64 games of NFL playing experience, most recently with the Houston Texans, with whom he appeared in three games this season, mostly in a special teams role.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Bengals activate defensive tackle D.J. Reader from injured reserve
The Cincinnati Bengals activated defensive tackle D.J. Reader from injured reserve on Saturday. Reader, a team captain, injured his left
Wichita Eagle
Lions WR Josh Reynolds Ruled Out against Giants
The Detroit Lions will again be without wide receiver Josh Reynolds against the New York Giants. After being ruled questionable on the injury report Friday, the decision was made to rule out the veteran wideout for Week 11. "It was awesome to be back out there with everybody and to...
Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says
The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
Wichita Eagle
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Strength of Schedule
It’s important to always look ahead in fantasy football to know what’s coming down the pike. With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s high time to look ahead to the fantasy postseason. In most cases (which is how we’ll address it here), fantasy playoffs are Weeks 15-17. (If Week 18 is part of your playoff schedule, talk to your commissioner about changing that for the future.)
Yardbarker
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Browns GAMEDAY Preview: Home Game, No More
The Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. Due to an expected winter storm with up to five feet of snow in New York, the game will be played in Detroit at Ford Stadium. The Bills have dropped their second-straight game after a...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Why Colts’ Defensive Front is Underrated
For the Indianapolis Colts, everything starts up front, on both sides of the football. Their roster has been built with the belief that you start from the inside, out, as the game is won and lost in the trenches. The past few days, we've highlighted the performances of the Colts...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out for Sunday Night Football at Los Angeles Chargers
The Chiefs will be missing a pair of key players for Sunday’s Week 11 game in L.A. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) are out for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Texans release CB BoPete Keyes from practice squad
The Houston Texans continue to make moves to their practice squad ahead as the season drags on for the 1-7-1 club. The Texans released former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback BoPete Keyes. The Tulane product joined the Texans on Nov. 17 but was released a day later, ending his second stint with the team. The former 2020 seventh-rounder was initially on the Texans’ practice squad starting Sept. 13 through Oct. 18.
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Huerter Trade Reportedly “Didn’t Come from Front Office”
The Atlanta Hawks offense has been a mess throughout the first 15 games of the NBA season. Atlanta's unhealthy shot diet has been compounded by the team's inability to hit outside shots. Currently, Atlanta ranks 29th in three-point attempts and last in made three-pointers. The lack of floor spacing has...
Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?
The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA. The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be ...
Wichita Eagle
College football picks today: Week 12 predictions by ESPN College GameDay
Week 12 is here, and with it comes one of two last chances to separate the contenders from the pretenders with a pair of regular season games left before Championship Saturday and the final College Football Playoff selection. And with plenty to sort out on the football field. Including in...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Preparing for Resurgent Bengals QB Joe Burrow
PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers saw Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he spent most of the afternoon either picking himself off the turf or chasing after Steelers defenders who had just intercepted him. They forced Burrow to throw four interceptions and sacked him seven times in a 20-23 win in Week 1.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Cavaliers
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status on Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to take the court shorthanded on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second night of a back-to-back. As the star guard James Harden remains off the floor due to a tendon strain in his foot, Harden was told he would have to miss approximately a month’s worth of games. So far, it’s been just two weeks since Harden started the recovery process.
