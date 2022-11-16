Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 15 years for helping sell over 11 pounds of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for his role in helping sell meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Esequiel Guerrero, 36, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of separate mixtures containing meth, cocaine and marijuana.
klkntv.com
Stolen guns, police equipment recovered in drug bust, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police officers recovered drugs, guns and stolen police equipment during an investigation on Friday. Shortly after 3 p.m., Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force officers spoke with 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle at a StorageMart near 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway. Green told...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested after North Star High School staff find loaded gun, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Star High School student was arrested Monday after a loaded gun was found in their backpack outside of the school, Lincoln Police say. School staff found the backpack and gave it to the security office. Inside the bag, school resource officers found a...
klkntv.com
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to shoppers this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges after targeting...
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
klkntv.com
Good Samaritans helped hold suspect after attempted kidnapping, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of good Samaritans helped keep an Oklahoma man from leaving a downtown Lincoln parking garage on Saturday after he tried to kidnap a woman, police say. Around 2:20 a.m., a 20-year-old woman ran from a parking garage looking for help after she says...
1011now.com
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested an Oklahoma man they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage. Saturday morning, around 2:23 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to ‘Gate 25,’ off Q and Canopy Streets, on a report of an assault. LPD said...
klkntv.com
Thief took credit cards from 75-year-old in Walmart parking lot, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now searching for a female who stole a 75-year-old woman’s credit cards in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday. The theft happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Walmart near 84th Street and Highway 2 when an unknown female approached the woman in her car.
1011now.com
UPDATE: One man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. Capt. Max Hubka says it all started a little after 9 p.m. Monday night in a parking lot in the area of 14th and Adams, after officers were called out to a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
1011now.com
Intersection reopened following multiple crashes in central Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
WOWT
Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New details on the mass shooting a week ago in Omaha that sent eight people to the hospital. Some of the initial victims are now in police custody. Recently filed court documents give a clearer idea of what took place at a home on the corner of 34th and Ames on Nov. 13.
kjan.com
Tabor man arrested Monday on Theft, Felony Burglary & Ongoing Criminal Conduct charges
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff’s Kevin Aistrope reports deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Monday (11/21) arrested 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, of Tabor. He faces one count of Theft in the 5th Degree, Class-D Felony charges (2 counts) of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and a Class-B Felony charge of Ongoing Criminal Conduct.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol on alert this Thanksgiving for ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Patrol will be on alert this Thanksgiving for the annual ‘Click it or Ticket it’ campaign. Troopers across the state will be working overtime from Wednesday through Sunday to catch unbuckled drivers. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
