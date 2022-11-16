ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets 15 years for helping sell over 11 pounds of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for his role in helping sell meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Esequiel Guerrero, 36, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of separate mixtures containing meth, cocaine and marijuana.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Stolen guns, police equipment recovered in drug bust, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police officers recovered drugs, guns and stolen police equipment during an investigation on Friday. Shortly after 3 p.m., Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force officers spoke with 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle at a StorageMart near 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway. Green told...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced for drug-related charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: One man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. Capt. Max Hubka says it all started a little after 9 p.m. Monday night in a parking lot in the area of 14th and Adams, after officers were called out to a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Intersection reopened following multiple crashes in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New details on the mass shooting a week ago in Omaha that sent eight people to the hospital. Some of the initial victims are now in police custody. Recently filed court documents give a clearer idea of what took place at a home on the corner of 34th and Ames on Nov. 13.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Tabor man arrested Monday on Theft, Felony Burglary & Ongoing Criminal Conduct charges

(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff’s Kevin Aistrope reports deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Monday (11/21) arrested 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, of Tabor. He faces one count of Theft in the 5th Degree, Class-D Felony charges (2 counts) of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and a Class-B Felony charge of Ongoing Criminal Conduct.
TABOR, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
CASS COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Omaha man charged for child endangerment

SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party

OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy