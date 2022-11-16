LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

