Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock surges 20.04% (As on November 17, 11:29:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 driven primarily by a better merchandise margin rate and favorability in SG&A expenses. The company’s Men’s business continued to significantly outpace the shop with the launch of Leather & Brandy and Coffee & Whiskey, which exceeded the expectations. Body Care outpaced the shop in the third quarter. Fine fragrance mists had a strong quarter that was bolstered by the new fragrance, Fall in Bloom, that met the customer mindset during this time of year. Home Fragrance performance was in line with the shop driven by strength in Wallflowers. Soaps performed well, outpacing the shop, as the company continues to expand the new formulation that is made without parabens, sulfates or dyes. The relaunch of Gel Soap has been performing well. The company has recently launched a test of MOXY products online and in 11 stores. This new line includes face and hair care products and dietary supplements designed to help customers reach their skin, hair and wellness goals from the inside out.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Misses Earnings Expectations
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock fell 6.58% (As on November 19, 11:47:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported mixed third-quarter results as earnings missed after rising costs dented margins and the retailer pulled longer-term guidance, citing macro economic uncertainty. Comparable brand revenue has increased 8.1% with a 2-year comp of 25.0% and a 3-year comp of almost 50%. Gross margin rate is of 41.5% which was 220bps below last year, driven by higher shipping and freight costs with merchandise margin flat to last year with occupancy deleverage of 30bps. Occupancy costs increased 10.5% to $202 million. The company ended the quarter with $113 million in cash and generated $205 million in operating cash flow. The company’s investments in ecommerce and supply chain that primarily support ecommerce have shifted from less than 50% pre-COVID to approximately 85% of the estimated spend in 2022. The company expects this shift to hold at these levels or higher going forward.
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) topline grows 9%
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stock rose 0.94% (As on November 16, 11:07:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company WMT beats third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates as Americans across income levels bought the company’s low-priced groceries. Walmart posted a net loss of $1.8 billion, down from a profit of $3.11 billion, a year earlier. The company has recorded a charge of nearly $3.33 billion, or $1.05 a share, as part of opioid-related legal charges. It announced a nationwide settlement of $3.1 billion to resolve lawsuits and potential lawsuits by state, local and tribal governments. As online sales grow, Walmart’s ad business has grown, too. Its global advertising business grew more than 30% year over year, led by gains in the U.S. In the third quarter, Walmart had the highest ad spend all year for sponsored search, a type of ad that suggests products as people browse online. The company lifted its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics helped it cut back excess inventories ahead of the busy holiday season. Amid persistent inflation, investors have been nervously eyeing how consumer spending pans out during the crucial holiday season, when retailers make more than a third of their annual profits.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) RPO Grows 38%
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) stock rose 8.76% (As on November 19, 11:44:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $266.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $170.3 million, for the fiscal first quarter 2022. The company has generated $1.2 billion in free cash flow and expanded the operating margins.
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Margin Falls
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock rose 0.51% (As on November 19, 11:44:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company has supply chain limited across a number of key product lines and the backlog grew in Q4. The biggest supply constraints are in the metal deposition business, where customer demand is very strong. This is the largest business unit and where the company have highly differentiated solutions for advanced foundry-logic and DRAM. The market for these products, which enable next-generation wiring, is expanding considerably. In addition to supply shortages, the company is also navigating a difficult geopolitical environment as reflected in the new export control regulations enacted by the U.S. government on October 7. These new rules are complex and cover a broad range of semiconductor technology that includes wafer fabrication equipment and related parts and services. The company has taken all the necessary actions to comply with these new rules, including suspending shipments and support where required.
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts EBITDA Loss
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock fell 8.99% (As on November 16, 11:07:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Aerospace sales were up $16.4 million, or 17.1%, while Test System sales increased $3.2 million. Consolidated net loss was $14.9 million, compared with net loss of $7.2 million in the prior year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $0.8 million, or 0.6% of consolidated sales, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million, or 2.5% of consolidated sales, in the prior-year period. Bookings were $184.2 million in the quarter resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.40:1. Backlog at the end of the quarter reached another record of $547.1 million for the fourth consecutive quarter. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $2.6 million and capital expenditures in the quarter were $1.8 million. Net debt was up to $156.4 million, compared with $133.2 million at the end of 2021. As of November 11, 2022, the Company had approximately $8.0 million in cash and $25.0 million of total liquidity.
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) beats revenue estimates
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry, stock rose 0.41% (As on November 11, 11:24:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted net income grew 18.2%. Contract backlog stands at $6.2 billion at September 30, 2022, achieving a new record and reflecting 15.1% organic growth from December 31, 2021. Like net revenue, organic backlog growth was achieved across all the regional and business operating units. Double-digit organic backlog growth continued in US operations, which led the regions with 20.9%, and in Infrastructure, Buildings, and Energy & Resources. Contract backlog represents approximately 14 months of work—an increase of one month from December 31, 2021. Operating cash flows amounted to an inflow of $93.1 million compared to an inflow of $101.0 million in the prior period reflecting the expected disruptions from the Cardno integration, particularly the financial system migration. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) at September 30, 2022 was 1.9x, remaining within Stantec’s internal target range of 1.0x to 2.0x.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Topline Rises
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock fell 6.09% (As on November 17, 11:30:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 has reported 24% increase in the revenues to $352 million, including a 30% increase in interest income to $48 million, compared to the prior year quarter. The average sales price increased 13% and unit sales volume increased 7%. The sales volume productivity of 34.4 units sold per dealership per month for the quarter was up 5% compared to the prior year quarter and up 2% sequentially. The company has ended the quarter with more than 98,600 customers, nearly 6% more than at this time last year. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables were 5.8% for the quarter, above the five-year average of 5.6% and below the ten-year average of 6.3%. The company is adjusting retail vehicle and service contract prices to offset inflationary pressures while being mindful of affordability challenges. As both capital costs and credit losses have risen, the competitors’ offerings have tightened, and the company is seeing competitors close their doors.
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Profit Falls
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, stock fell 10.97% (As on November 16, 11:06:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. Net income was $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Fleet utilization was 84.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase from 84.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Debt was reduced by $36.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash standing at $157.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company has agreed to sell its oldest vessel, Navigator Magellan, a 1998-built 22,000 cbm LPG carrier to a third party for $12.7 million. The sale is expected to be completed later this month. On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a 60/40 joint venture agreement with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. with the intention to acquire a total of five ethylene capable liquefied carriers, made up of two 17,000 cbm, 2018-built and three 22,000 cbm, 2019-built vessels over the next twelve months for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $233.0 million.
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) lowers guidance
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) stock fell 6.61% (As on November 16, 11:08:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $358 million. That’s compared to the $166 million loss in the same period last year. After adjusting for US$77.4 million of severance and early lease termination related costs for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA improved by 44.7% quarter-on-quarter. E-commerce and financial services units saw higher EBITDA year-on-year for the third quarter ending September, but was offset by a disappointing gaming sales performance. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee was $495.7 million, improving by 27.5% year-on-year. EBITDA loss of its digital financial services unit, which includes Shopee Pay and its buy now, pay later service SPayLater, narrowed to $67.7 million, improving by 57.4% compared to a year ago, “predominantly driven by more targeted sales and marketing spending for the mobile wallet business.” Meanwhile, its gaming arm Garena saw adjusted EBITDA drop about 60% year-on-year to $289.9 million for the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was US$7.3 billion, representing a net change of US$(485.1) million from June 30, 2022.
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Suspends Blizzard Games
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stock fell 5.75% (As on November 19, 11:46:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 24.4 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in net revenues during the third quarter of this year, an increase of 10.1 percent year-on-year. Games and related value-added services net revenues came in at 18.7 billion yuan during the quarter ending in September, up 9.1 percent from a year ago. Cloud Music, the music streaming arm of NetEase, saw its net revenues rise 22.5 percent on a yearly basis to 2.4 billion yuan. Youdao, an intelligent learning firm under NetEase, posted 1.4 billion yuan in net revenue, up 1.1 percent compared with the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion).
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Mixed Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global leader in online vehicle auctions, stock fell 0.064% (As on November 17, 11:28:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23 as it absorbed higher costs following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in late September. On September 28th, 2022, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, came ashore in Florida, with sustained winds of 150mph, the first such Category 4 storm to impact Southwest Florida since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Hurricane Ian adversely impacted the operating results for the three months ended October 31, 2022 resulting in additional costs of approximately $25 million. These costs included premiums for subhaulers, labor costs incurred from overtime, and travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region. The online auctions and vehicle remarketing services provider reported net income of $245.8 million for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, down from net income of $260.4 million, a year earlier.
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) raises the outlook
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stock fell 3.59% (As on November 17, 11:26:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company reported better than expected results and raised its full year outlook. Same store sales rose 2.2%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home-improvement business rose 3% in the reported quarter. Pro-customer sales jumped 19%, recording the 10th consecutive quarter of a double-digit increase. Gross profit rose up 3% year over year to $7,818 million, while gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 33.3%. Operating income amounted to $4,229 million, up 0.5% year over year. Operating margin significantly contracted to 3.93% from 12.17% recorded in the year-earlier quarter. LOW ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,192 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $32,904 million and shareholders’ deficit of $12,868 million. Lowe’s generated cash flow from operations of $8,138 million for the nine months ended Oct 28, 2022. Capital expenditures amounted to $1,090 million. As of Oct 28, 2022, Lowe’s operated 1,969 home-improvement and hardware stores across the United States and Canada. LOW serviced nearly 212 dealer-owned stores.
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) stock rose 12.01% (As on November 19, 11:45:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The comparable store sales down 3% on top of a robust 14% gain for the same period in 2021. Operating margin for the period was 9.8% versus 11.4% last year, reflecting the deleveraging effect from the comparable sales decline as well as pressure from higher markdowns and unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs.
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Comparable Sales Increases
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock rose 2.27% (As on November 17, 11:28:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Operating income was $1.0 billion in third quarter 2022, down 49.2 percent from $2.0 billion in 2021, driven primarily by a decline in the Company’s gross margin rate. Third quarter operating income margin rate was 3.9 percent in 2022, compared with 7.8 percent in 2021. Third quarter gross margin rate was 24.7 percent, compared with 28.0 percent in 2021. This year’s gross margin rate reflected higher markdown rates, inventory shrink, and merchandise and freight costs, net of retail price increases, compared with last year. The gross margin rate was pressured by increased compensation and headcount in our distribution centers and the costs of managing early receipts of inventory, with a slight offset from favorable category mix. For the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2022, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 14.6 percent, compared with 31.3 percent for the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2021. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability in third quarter 2022.
Natural Gas Sustains Rally As Investors Brace for Supply Withdrawals
Natural gas futures are rallying on Thursday after the US government reported a supply injection that matched market expectations. It has been a volatile week for the energy commodity, but natural gas is still on track for a sizable weekly gain. Can it top $7 heading into winter?. January natural...
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats topline expectations
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 0.082% (As on November 17, 11:27:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat expectations for third-quarter revenue, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51% from a year ago. Nvidia’s gaming business, a segment that once drove its revenue, was hit by weak consumer demand.
Genesis wanted $1 billion in rescue funds before halting withdrawals
Cryptocurrency lending platform Genesis was looking for an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors. The company seeks these funds before halting withdrawals after massive exposure to the bankrupt FTX exchange. Genesis seeks $1b in rescue funds. A Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday revealed this fundraiser’s details. The company...
eToro unveils options trading in the US following Gatsby acquisition
EToro, an Israeli-based multinational social trading platform, has launched options trading for users in the United States. The launch is part of the platform’s “ongoing diversification” of offerings within the US. eToro launches options trading in the US. This offering adds to the existing products offered by...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to 107
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line at 106.558 to trade at about 106.969. The USDX still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now advanced to trade slightly above the 100-hour MA....
