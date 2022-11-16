Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, stock fell 10.97% (As on November 16, 11:06:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. Net income was $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Fleet utilization was 84.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase from 84.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Debt was reduced by $36.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash standing at $157.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company has agreed to sell its oldest vessel, Navigator Magellan, a 1998-built 22,000 cbm LPG carrier to a third party for $12.7 million. The sale is expected to be completed later this month. On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a 60/40 joint venture agreement with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. with the intention to acquire a total of five ethylene capable liquefied carriers, made up of two 17,000 cbm, 2018-built and three 22,000 cbm, 2019-built vessels over the next twelve months for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $233.0 million.

