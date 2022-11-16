Read full article on original website
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) beats revenue estimates
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry, stock rose 0.41% (As on November 11, 11:24:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted net income grew 18.2%. Contract backlog stands at $6.2 billion at September 30, 2022, achieving a new record and reflecting 15.1% organic growth from December 31, 2021. Like net revenue, organic backlog growth was achieved across all the regional and business operating units. Double-digit organic backlog growth continued in US operations, which led the regions with 20.9%, and in Infrastructure, Buildings, and Energy & Resources. Contract backlog represents approximately 14 months of work—an increase of one month from December 31, 2021. Operating cash flows amounted to an inflow of $93.1 million compared to an inflow of $101.0 million in the prior period reflecting the expected disruptions from the Cardno integration, particularly the financial system migration. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) at September 30, 2022 was 1.9x, remaining within Stantec’s internal target range of 1.0x to 2.0x.
Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Strong Orders
Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stock rose 2.58% (As on November 19, 11:46:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. During the quarter, orders were record high at $1,570 million, up 5% year over year, owing to the strength and resiliency of the business model led by strategic efforts to diversify the industry exposure. Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was a record high at $386 million compared with $338 million in the year-earlier quarter. Cash flow from operations was $398 million, compared with $368 million last year. Free cash flow was $340 million, compared with $295 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of October 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.04 billion with $1,793 million of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of $2,052 million and $1,791 million in the prior-year period.
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock surges 20.04% (As on November 17, 11:29:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 driven primarily by a better merchandise margin rate and favorability in SG&A expenses. The company’s Men’s business continued to significantly outpace the shop with the launch of Leather & Brandy and Coffee & Whiskey, which exceeded the expectations. Body Care outpaced the shop in the third quarter. Fine fragrance mists had a strong quarter that was bolstered by the new fragrance, Fall in Bloom, that met the customer mindset during this time of year. Home Fragrance performance was in line with the shop driven by strength in Wallflowers. Soaps performed well, outpacing the shop, as the company continues to expand the new formulation that is made without parabens, sulfates or dyes. The relaunch of Gel Soap has been performing well. The company has recently launched a test of MOXY products online and in 11 stores. This new line includes face and hair care products and dietary supplements designed to help customers reach their skin, hair and wellness goals from the inside out.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) misses Wall Street’s expectations
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stock plunges 17.59% (As on November 16, 11:10:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street’s estimates, while the automotive aftermarket parts provider lowered its full-year profit outlook on foreign exchange headwinds. Adjusted operating income decreased 5.8% to $258.0 million. Adjusted operating income margin was 9.8% of Net sales compared with 10.4% of Net sales. Net cash provided by operating activities was $483.1 million through the third quarter of 2022 versus $924.9 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower Net income and working capital. Free cash flow through the third quarter of 2022 was $149.5 million compared with $734.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Margin Falls
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock rose 0.51% (As on November 19, 11:44:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company has supply chain limited across a number of key product lines and the backlog grew in Q4. The biggest supply constraints are in the metal deposition business, where customer demand is very strong. This is the largest business unit and where the company have highly differentiated solutions for advanced foundry-logic and DRAM. The market for these products, which enable next-generation wiring, is expanding considerably. In addition to supply shortages, the company is also navigating a difficult geopolitical environment as reflected in the new export control regulations enacted by the U.S. government on October 7. These new rules are complex and cover a broad range of semiconductor technology that includes wafer fabrication equipment and related parts and services. The company has taken all the necessary actions to comply with these new rules, including suspending shipments and support where required.
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) raises the outlook
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stock fell 3.59% (As on November 17, 11:26:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company reported better than expected results and raised its full year outlook. Same store sales rose 2.2%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home-improvement business rose 3% in the reported quarter. Pro-customer sales jumped 19%, recording the 10th consecutive quarter of a double-digit increase. Gross profit rose up 3% year over year to $7,818 million, while gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 33.3%. Operating income amounted to $4,229 million, up 0.5% year over year. Operating margin significantly contracted to 3.93% from 12.17% recorded in the year-earlier quarter. LOW ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,192 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $32,904 million and shareholders’ deficit of $12,868 million. Lowe’s generated cash flow from operations of $8,138 million for the nine months ended Oct 28, 2022. Capital expenditures amounted to $1,090 million. As of Oct 28, 2022, Lowe’s operated 1,969 home-improvement and hardware stores across the United States and Canada. LOW serviced nearly 212 dealer-owned stores.
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) EBITDA increases
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 6.53% (As on November 16, 11:09:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Revenue related to the BPO 2.0 clients won since fiscal year 2016 grew 44.3% compared to the prior year quarter and now represents 76% of the quarterly revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $6.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin increased to 5.0%, compared to 0.8% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.2 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.3%, compared to 10.6% in the prior year quarter. Cash flow from operations increased to $8.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger operating results partially offset by an increased use of working capital. Capex was $3.6 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the first quarter increased to $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $42.9 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $56.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $48.8 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $50.5 million as of June 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to total borrowings of $15.0 million as of June 30, 2022. DSOs were 59 days in the first quarter, down 4 days compared to prior year, and up 4 days sequentially.
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Profit Falls
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, stock fell 10.97% (As on November 16, 11:06:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. Net income was $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Fleet utilization was 84.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase from 84.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Debt was reduced by $36.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash standing at $157.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company has agreed to sell its oldest vessel, Navigator Magellan, a 1998-built 22,000 cbm LPG carrier to a third party for $12.7 million. The sale is expected to be completed later this month. On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a 60/40 joint venture agreement with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. with the intention to acquire a total of five ethylene capable liquefied carriers, made up of two 17,000 cbm, 2018-built and three 22,000 cbm, 2019-built vessels over the next twelve months for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $233.0 million.
