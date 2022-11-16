Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 6.53% (As on November 16, 11:09:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Revenue related to the BPO 2.0 clients won since fiscal year 2016 grew 44.3% compared to the prior year quarter and now represents 76% of the quarterly revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $6.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin increased to 5.0%, compared to 0.8% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.2 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.3%, compared to 10.6% in the prior year quarter. Cash flow from operations increased to $8.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger operating results partially offset by an increased use of working capital. Capex was $3.6 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the first quarter increased to $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $42.9 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $56.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $48.8 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $50.5 million as of June 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to total borrowings of $15.0 million as of June 30, 2022. DSOs were 59 days in the first quarter, down 4 days compared to prior year, and up 4 days sequentially.

